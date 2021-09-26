Menu
Daniel Davidson
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
Davidson, Daniel, - 66, of Palm Bay, FL, formerly of Mays Landing, NJ passed away peacefully at his home in Palm Bay, FL on September 17th with his wife Jeanne and daughter Nicole White (Gerald) by his side. Dan was a graduate of Oakcrest HS in 1973. He went on to become a master carpenter, building custom homes, decks, remodeling and finish trim work. He enjoyed fishing with his Uncle Walt (Phyllis) and appreciated the beauty of nature. Dan loved his grandchildren, Jordan of Queens, NY and Jana White of Mays Landing. He enjoyed cooking their favorite meals as well as playing frisbee, wiffle ball, catch and ping pong. They were convinced there was nothing their "Pop-Pop" couldn't build or fix. He loved the challenge of a difficult zig saw and crossword puzzle. Dan is predeceased by his parents, Charlie and Gloria. He is survived by his siblings James (Felix) of Absecon, NJ, John of Alabama and Donna (Sonny) of Texas as well as several nieces and nephews. A service celebrating his life will be held in the coming months in NJ. The family is asking, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to The American Cancer Society in his name. He will be missed by all.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jeanne, so sorry to hear this sad news! You are in my prayers. May God comfort you with His love. I was just thinking about you at a recent HSHS mini reunion.
Sue Miron
Friend
November 3, 2021
Jeanne & Nicole I am so sorry and know that we are thinking of you. My cousin was such a good person and I smile now just sitting here thinking of him. Boy was he ornery and just so quiet & sneaky about it. He enjoyed getting over on my sister & I that was for sure but boy did we have fun growing up
Rosie
Family
October 3, 2021
As Dan´s aunt I knew and loved him. As children we were together with his parents and siblings often. When I got married I moved away and lost the closeness and contact with Dan. I will forever remember him as the quiet troublemaker who laughed when we were blamed for his tricks.(always in fun). My deepest condolences go to his wife Jeanne and daughter Nicole. He will always be in our hearts and minds. God has another angel.
Bernadette G Zajicek
Family
October 1, 2021
Jeanne and Nicky So Sorry for your loss
Glen Weeks
September 26, 2021
Jeanne, Nicole, Gerald and many, many family members, please accept my most sincere sympathy on the loss of Dan. He was always one of my favorites and will be thought of often and missed. Prayers and thoughts for all of you.
Rosemary Sayers
September 26, 2021
