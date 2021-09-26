As Dan´s aunt I knew and loved him. As children we were together with his parents and siblings often. When I got married I moved away and lost the closeness and contact with Dan. I will forever remember him as the quiet troublemaker who laughed when we were blamed for his tricks.(always in fun). My deepest condolences go to his wife Jeanne and daughter Nicole. He will always be in our hearts and minds. God has another angel.

Bernadette G Zajicek Family October 1, 2021