Davidson, Daniel, - 66, of Palm Bay, FL, formerly of Mays Landing, NJ passed away peacefully at his home in Palm Bay, FL on September 17th with his wife Jeanne and daughter Nicole White (Gerald) by his side. Dan was a graduate of Oakcrest HS in 1973. He went on to become a master carpenter, building custom homes, decks, remodeling and finish trim work. He enjoyed fishing with his Uncle Walt (Phyllis) and appreciated the beauty of nature. Dan loved his grandchildren, Jordan of Queens, NY and Jana White of Mays Landing. He enjoyed cooking their favorite meals as well as playing frisbee, wiffle ball, catch and ping pong. They were convinced there was nothing their "Pop-Pop" couldn't build or fix. He loved the challenge of a difficult zig saw and crossword puzzle. Dan is predeceased by his parents, Charlie and Gloria. He is survived by his siblings James (Felix) of Absecon, NJ, John of Alabama and Donna (Sonny) of Texas as well as several nieces and nephews. A service celebrating his life will be held in the coming months in NJ. The family is asking, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to The American Cancer Society
in his name. He will be missed by all.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 26, 2021.