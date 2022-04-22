Judge, Daniel Edward, Sr., - Daniel Edward Judge Sr. was a warm-hearted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to everyone he met. He left this world suddenly on April 16, 2022 at the age of 74. Dan spent his childhood in Mays Landing, NJ, then joined the Army Reserve where he rose to the rank of drill instructor. After leaving the military, Dan went on to proudly serve his community of Cape May County, NJ, as an environmental health specialist; retiring as chief after more than thirty years of service. He met the love of his life, Suzanne, during a softball game. A perennial power-hitter, Dan hit a triple but stopped at second base so he could talk to Suzanne. Together, they raised their son Dan Jr. in a house filled with love and patience. The simplest pleasures in life brought Dan great joy. He could spin a yarn and draw out a laugh with the best of them, but he was also a great listener and spent countless hours sharing stories with his many treasured friends. His larger-than-life personality made him the perfect choice to play Santa Claus every year at his father Ed Judge's Christmas Wonderland, where he would delight children of all ages. Dan was preceded in death by his father Edward and his mother Ruth. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne; a son, Dan Jr.; a daughter-in-law, Beth; his sisters, Eileen Berglund and Linda Randall (Tom); a brother, Tom Judge (Joanne); and his two grandchildren Owen and Sadie who brought him immeasurable joy and laughter late in life. A funeral service is scheduled for 11 am on April 29, 2022 at the Rivera Funeral Home in Española, NM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Los Alamos Senior Center in Dan's name. Visit www.losalamosseniorcenter.com
for details.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 22, 2022.