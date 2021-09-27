Marro, Daniel III, - 50, of Hammonton, NJ passed away September 24, 2021 at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, NJ with his loving wife and mother by his side. He was born in Vineland, NJ and graduated from Hammonton High School in 1989. Dan was a lifelong, extremely talented, well-known local musician, podcaster, and movie maker. He was extremely charitable, caring and always willing to help anyone in need. Dan is predeceased by his father Daniel Marro Jr. Survived by his wife Karen (nee Friel); children, Brendan and Dalton Marro, Ashley, Francesca, and Alexis Tigro; mother, Estelle Garrett (Robert Smith); sisters, Toniann Marro, Robin Rowley, and Stefanie Garrett (Damon); brother, Russell Garrett (Anna); mother of his boys, Brenda Harring, his nieces and nephews; and his furry friend, Luna. A Celebration of Danny's life will be held on Wednesday Sept 29th from 9am -12pm at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third St. Hammonton, NJ 08037. In lieu of flowers any donations may be made in memory of Danny to Bianca's Kids 621 S. Main St. Unit A Williamstown, NJ 08094. www.biancaskids.org
. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home. To share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 27, 2021.