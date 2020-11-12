Reilly, Daniel, - 68, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday 11/10/2020 at his home. He was a native of Absecon, NJ, and a lifelong resident of this area. He is the son of William and Mary Catherine Reilly. He retired from the Atlantic City Fire Department after 23 years of service. He also was a Naval and Army Reserves member. He was preceded in death by his son, Keith. He is survived by his wife of 42 years Ceil; brother Mike (Deb); sister-in-law Gloria Muscato; a host of other extended family. A funeral will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 11:00 AM with a visitation prior to the service from 9-11AM at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. 1650 New Road Northfield, NJ 08225. Interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery Mays Landing, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Funny Farm Rescue Mays landing, NJ, or to the Beacon Animal Rescue Marmora, NJ. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.