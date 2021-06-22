Menu
Daniel Simpson
1986 - 2021
BORN
1986
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St
Mays Landing, NJ
Simpson, Daniel, - 34, of Egg Harbor Township, On June 10th Dan was greeted into Heaven by the love of his life, Kristina, his Father Edward, his brothers, Eddie, Johnny and Danny. Daniel had a great love for reptiles and animals and cooking. Daniel is survived by his son Joey and Daughters Danilyn and Adriana, His mother Joan Simpson and sister Justine (John) Coyle, along with many cousins. His childhood friends, Mike, Casey, Gary, Q, Angela and Froggy. A graveside service will be held on Saturday June 26th, at 11am at Seaside Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Seaside Cemetery
NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dan you will be so missed. You are to good to be gone. Love you n miss you always!!!
Jme winters
Friend
July 7, 2021
I remebet when Dan. And brad always togather he was always at my house. He was my son brads best frien frowning up. He was like ason to me. We love him always and he will be missed agreat deal. Rest In Peace Dan. Ur home. Now. Iheard goes out to his children. And mother so. Sorry for ur loss Dan. Was a really good friend to my sons daughters. He was part of our family. Too. Much love to u all.
Helenecoffman
June 26, 2021
Rest in peace my bro. I know you are watching over all of us. We love you bro
Heather Jones
Friend
June 26, 2021
Prayers for all... may you Rest In Peace...
Kim Hanhauser
Other
June 25, 2021
