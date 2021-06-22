I remebet when Dan. And brad always togather he was always at my house. He was my son brads best frien frowning up. He was like ason to me. We love him always and he will be missed agreat deal. Rest In Peace Dan. Ur home. Now. Iheard goes out to his children. And mother so. Sorry for ur loss Dan. Was a really good friend to my sons daughters. He was part of our family. Too. Much love to u all.

Helenecoffman June 26, 2021