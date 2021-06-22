Simpson, Daniel, - 34, of Egg Harbor Township, On June 10th Dan was greeted into Heaven by the love of his life, Kristina, his Father Edward, his brothers, Eddie, Johnny and Danny. Daniel had a great love for reptiles and animals and cooking. Daniel is survived by his son Joey and Daughters Danilyn and Adriana, His mother Joan Simpson and sister Justine (John) Coyle, along with many cousins. His childhood friends, Mike, Casey, Gary, Q, Angela and Froggy. A graveside service will be held on Saturday June 26th, at 11am at Seaside Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 22, 2021.