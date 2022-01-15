Menu
Danny Caporale
Caporale, Danny, - 71, of Daytona Beach, FL formerly of Mullica Township passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at his residence. Danny was born in Hammonton and was an area resident before moving to Florida 30 years ago. He was a former landscape contractor in Mullica Township and former owner of Nova Family Campground in Port Orange, FL. Danny was predeceased by his father, Daniel P. Caporale. He is survived by his daughter, Christina Caporale Munn of Daytona Beach; his mother, Josephine Caporale (nee Gerace), his brother, Ronald Caporale both of Mullica Township, A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, January 18, 2021 11:30 am in St. Anthony of Padua RC Church, 285 Route 206 in Hammonton, Entombment will follow in Greenmount Cemetery, Hammonton. A viewing will be held Tuesday morning 10:00 am - 11:00 am at the Carnesale Funeral Home 202 S. Third St., Hammonton, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are requested to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692 Dallas, TX 75284-0692. For everyone's health and safety please wear masks in the funeral home and in Church (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Aunt Josie, Ronald & Christina. So sorry for your loss. I'll always remember Danny's sense of humor & kindness.
Christina Wielandt
Family
January 18, 2022
I am praying for my Aunt Josie and all the family for Jesus comfort at this time of grief. God loves us so much and He will always guide our lives. He knows the future and shields us from harm. Love all of you.
Mary B Collins
Family
January 18, 2022
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
January 17, 2022
I just cannot believe what I am reading here. I worked for Caporale's Nursery when I was a kid, right alongside of Danny and Ronnie. I am so sorry to hear this news. May God comfort Josephine and Ronnie and all other family and friends during this time of grieving.
John Alliano
Friend
January 16, 2022
