Caporale, Danny, - 71, of Daytona Beach, FL formerly of Mullica Township passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at his residence. Danny was born in Hammonton and was an area resident before moving to Florida 30 years ago. He was a former landscape contractor in Mullica Township and former owner of Nova Family Campground in Port Orange, FL. Danny was predeceased by his father, Daniel P. Caporale. He is survived by his daughter, Christina Caporale Munn of Daytona Beach; his mother, Josephine Caporale (nee Gerace), his brother, Ronald Caporale both of Mullica Township, A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, January 18, 2021 11:30 am in St. Anthony of Padua RC Church, 285 Route 206 in Hammonton, Entombment will follow in Greenmount Cemetery, Hammonton. A viewing will be held Tuesday morning 10:00 am - 11:00 am at the Carnesale Funeral Home 202 S. Third St., Hammonton, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are requested to the American Heart Association
, PO Box 840692 Dallas, TX 75284-0692. For everyone's health and safety please wear masks in the funeral home and in Church (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 15, 2022.