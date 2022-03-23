Amoroso, Darlene R., - 81, of West Creek, N.J., N.J. passed away Friday, March 18, 2022 at Southern Ocean Medical Center, Manahawkin. She was born in Staffordville, N.J., and was a lifelong area resident. Darlene worked for NJ Bell Telephone Co., Marmora, N.J. for many years, retiring in 1990. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Little Egg Harbor, she was a member of the Tuckerton Order of The Eastern Star, Chapter #54, for 58 years, and a Council Member, and a huge advocate of the Ocean County ARC. Darlene was predeceased by her husband Louis G. Amoroso Sr., and son Richard Amoroso. She was survived by her daughter Wanda Florio and her husband Leonard, Ocala, FL., sons Robert Huebner, Egg Harbor Twp., N.J., and Louis G. Amoroso Jr. and his wife Anita, of Ocala, FL., along with 9 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Memorial Services will be held Friday, March 25, 2022, gathering from 6-9 PM, with a Service at 8:45 PM, at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST, MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. Burial will be private. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 23, 2022.