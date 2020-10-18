Menu
Search
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Darnell Henry Johnson
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020
Johnson, Darnell Henry, - 68, of Atlantic City, went home to be with the Lord on October 15, 2020, surrounded by his wife and family at home. He was predeceased by his parents, Henry and Peggy Robinson. He is survived by his wife, Grace E. Roberts-Johnson; sons, Donnell Ali (Meia) Roberts, and Jamar (Settia) Roberts; sister, Deborah Sewell; 8 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, cousins, and a host of family and friends. Services will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Second Baptist Church, 110 Rev. Dr. I. S. Cole Plaza, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10 AM. Burial will be in Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Masks and social distancing required at each service. Arrangements entrusted to Covington Funeral Home, Atco.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
20
Calling hours
10:00a.m.
Second Baptist Church
Oct
20
Service
11:00a.m.
Second Baptist Church
110 Rev. Dr. I. S. Cole Plaza, Atlantic City, New Jersey
Funeral services provided by:
Covington Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Awesome man
Brian Beveridge
Friend
October 17, 2020