Crowder, Jr., Darryl B., - 31, of Winslow, passed away unexpectedly on November 19, 2020. Born on January 1, 1989 in Kennedy Hospital in Stratford to Darryl Crowder, Sr. and Geneva Saia. He attended Hammonton High School and graduated in 2007. He received his Associates Degree for Applied Science at ACCC. He worked at HMS Host, was a truck driver for Universal Supply in Hammonton before going to work as a carpenter for Nuss Construction Co. where he was working at the time of his death. Darryl was a Royal Ranger and Frontiersman and was Ranger of the Year for Outpost 34. He played football at Hammonton High School and softball for the Hammonton Rec. League. He coached girls softball and was a Varsity and Pee Wee coach for the Hamilton Knights Organization and came up with their slogan "We Rise Together." He was a member of the Wheels of Soul Nation. He was an avid Green Bay Packers and Michigan Wolverine fan, and had a passion for riding his motorcycle. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Fred and Florine Crowder and Gilbert Kilson and his uncles, Fred and Edward Crowder. Darryl married Elizabeth Comacho on Dec. 22, 2017 and they have two children, 1 year old Aubrey Elizabeth and one month old Desmond Bishop. He is also survived by his mother, Geneva Saia (Nick); his father, Darryl Crowder, Sr., and stepmom Rose; his sisters, Vanesa Crowder, Nicole Qureshi (Eli); Florine Crowder (Cookie); his brothers, Edward, Jason, and Nathan Crowder; his nieces and nephews, Jayden, Samiyah, Syied, Sanai, Naylah, Ellianna, Caleb, Uriah and Ishmael; his Godchildren, Jayden Vivirito, Airess Dorsey and Makai Crowder and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A viewing will be held Friday, November 27, 2020, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton, a second viewing for family and friends will be held Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM at the Hammonton First Assembly of God Church, 272 Route 206, Hammonton. Funeral Services for 100 invited family and friends will be held at the Church at 10:00 AM.
Memorial Donations may be made to Darryl's family at https://www.gofundme.com/f/darryl-crowder-jr-legacy-fund
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 24, 2020.