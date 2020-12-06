Norwood, Darryl M., - 68 years, of Pleasantville, gained his wings on November 27, 2020. Darryl was predeceased by his parents. After obtaining an education in Atlantic City, he obtained degrees from Stockton, Fordham University and ACCC. He also obtained many certifications which showed his passion for caring for others . He was employed by Tal Mahal Casino from their opening until their closing. His Favorite hobbies were Drum and Bugle Corps in Pennsylvania Mountains being number one. His outside hobbies were spending time with family and members of of Sigma Kappa Delta. Darryl will be greatly missed by his loving wife Shauneen White-Norwood, son Darryl, daughter Jasmine, three stepchildren Hikima, Halima, and Shane, eight grandchildren, five siblings; Stephen, Richard, Stuart, Tammi, and Keith, and a host of other family and friends. Due to Covid-19 funeral memorial services will be held at a later date. Professional services by: Serenity Funeral Home, LLC. 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609) 383-9994



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 6, 2020.