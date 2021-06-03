Menu
Darryl Matthew "Buttons" McCoy Sr.
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Holy Spirit High School
FUNERAL HOME
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City
301 Absecon Boulevard
Atlantic City, NJ
McCoy, Sr., Darryl Matthew "Buttons", - 79, Formerly of Atlantic City departed this life on Friday, May 28, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Atlantic City, to Doris Evans and Raymond Jack McCoy. He attended the Atlantic City Public Schools and was a 1960 graduate of Holy Spirit High School. He was the husband of Thelma (Thomas) McCoy. He worked at Lenox China for over 25 years and as a Cafeteria Aide for a number of years for the Atlantic City Board of Education. He was preceded in death by: his wife, Thelma McCoy; parents, Doris Barker and Raymond McCoy; stepfather whom he was raised, William Barker. He is survived by: his children, Victoria, Darryl, Jr. and Danielle McCoy, Michael Holtz and Terry Holden; 8 siblings; 4 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and a host of other family members and friends. A visitation will be Friday, June 4, 2021, from 9AM to 10:30AM at Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City. A Mass of Christian burial to celebrate his life will be 11AM Friday, June 4, 2021, at Our Lady Star of The Sea Roman Catholic Church, 2651 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City. Interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City
301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, NJ
Jun
4
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Our Lady Star of The Sea Roman Catholic Church
2651 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Jun
4
Interment
1:00p.m.
Holy Cross Cemetery
5061 Harding Highway, Mays Landing, NJ
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
Sorry for your loss, Barbara Brosky Hood
Harvey,
June 7, 2021
I went through Grammar and High School with Darryl. He was a kind and considerate person. He always had a smile for you. I remember him fondly. Terry Fisher Majchrzak
Terry Fisher Majchrzak
School
June 4, 2021
Sending my condolences and prayers to the family, May God give you comfort at this time! God bless
Rosalyn Dubose
June 4, 2021
Darryl and I went to Holy Spirit together. Darryl was a gentleman and a class act. My prayers for Darryl and his family.
Frank Finnerty
June 4, 2021
My husband Fred and I went to HSHS Class of 1960 with Darryl. He now rest in God's loving hands. Peace and prayers for his family.
Eileen Eger
School
June 3, 2021
He was an Outstanding youth counselor in the early 1960s. Holy Spirit School. Nice Man. Amen
Donna Farmer Smith
Friend
June 3, 2021
Condolences to Darryl family. I went to school with Darryl and respected Darryl all my life
Skip Evans
Friend
June 3, 2021
