McCoy, Sr., Darryl Matthew "Buttons", - 79, Formerly of Atlantic City departed this life on Friday, May 28, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Atlantic City, to Doris Evans and Raymond Jack McCoy. He attended the Atlantic City Public Schools and was a 1960 graduate of Holy Spirit High School. He was the husband of Thelma (Thomas) McCoy. He worked at Lenox China for over 25 years and as a Cafeteria Aide for a number of years for the Atlantic City Board of Education. He was preceded in death by: his wife, Thelma McCoy; parents, Doris Barker and Raymond McCoy; stepfather whom he was raised, William Barker. He is survived by: his children, Victoria, Darryl, Jr. and Danielle McCoy, Michael Holtz and Terry Holden; 8 siblings; 4 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and a host of other family members and friends. A visitation will be Friday, June 4, 2021, from 9AM to 10:30AM at Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City. A Mass of Christian burial to celebrate his life will be 11AM Friday, June 4, 2021, at Our Lady Star of The Sea Roman Catholic Church, 2651 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City. Interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 3, 2021.