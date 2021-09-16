Menu
David St. Patrick "Debo, Shelly Belly, Or D" Allen
1983 - 2021
BORN
1983
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City
301 Absecon Boulevard
Atlantic City, NJ
Allen, David St. Patrick "Debo, Shelly Belly, or D", - 38, of Atlantic City, was born January 25, 1983 in Hanover Jamaica to St. Patrick Allen and Millicent Hulda Wright. David lost his battle with COVID in Cooper University Hospital on September 5, 2021. His mother, Millicent, died 5 days later also of COVID. David lived between Atlantic City and the Bronx, NY. He attended Apex Technical School and became an Automotive Technician. He worked as a mechanic at Chrysler Jeep, GMC, Mercedes Benz Dealerships in Portchester and Pelham. He later became a truck driver which was his passion. David loved his family and friends. He was loved by: his wife Theresa Thompson-Allen; children: Janiyah, Xavier and Taèyah; siblings: Floyd Bernard (Cristina), Sarah McFarlane, Amoy McFarlane; and a host of other family and friends. A visitation for David and his mother will be from 10AM-Noon Saturday, September 18, 2021, Greenidge Funeral Homes, 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City. Interment will follow in Lincoln Memorial Park, Harding Highway, Mays Landing, NJ. Condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City
301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you, for blessing me with two beautiful children. Your memory shall live on forever in Jahniya and Xavier. You had so many plans for the future, but god wanted you with him. Your soul, was to big to live among us humans. You will always have a special part in my heart, fore there is no other crazy person like.
Elizabeth G
October 7, 2021
Thank you for all the memories and adventures. You will be missed I love you forever!!
B.
Other
September 20, 2021
May God's promise found in John 6:40, of the hope to see our loved ones again, comfort your heart and give you peace, strength, and hope in the days ahead.
J.
September 17, 2021
May u know that others feel your pain. May he rest in peace with the FATHER. Only GOD and time can heal your sorrows. We are praying for the family.
Sarah Sharp
Friend
September 17, 2021
