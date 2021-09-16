Allen, David St. Patrick "Debo, Shelly Belly, or D", - 38, of Atlantic City, was born January 25, 1983 in Hanover Jamaica to St. Patrick Allen and Millicent Hulda Wright. David lost his battle with COVID in Cooper University Hospital on September 5, 2021. His mother, Millicent, died 5 days later also of COVID. David lived between Atlantic City and the Bronx, NY. He attended Apex Technical School and became an Automotive Technician. He worked as a mechanic at Chrysler Jeep, GMC, Mercedes Benz Dealerships in Portchester and Pelham. He later became a truck driver which was his passion. David loved his family and friends. He was loved by: his wife Theresa Thompson-Allen; children: Janiyah, Xavier and Taèyah; siblings: Floyd Bernard (Cristina), Sarah McFarlane, Amoy McFarlane; and a host of other family and friends. A visitation for David and his mother will be from 10AM-Noon Saturday, September 18, 2021, Greenidge Funeral Homes, 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City. Interment will follow in Lincoln Memorial Park, Harding Highway, Mays Landing, NJ. Condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 16, 2021.