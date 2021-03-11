Menu
David George Blanco
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Covington Funeral Home
755 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ
Blanco, David George, - 82, of Pleasantville, peacefully departed this life on March 2, 2021 at Shore Memorial Hospital, Somers Point. Born March 7, 1938 in Miami, Florida, he grew up in Nassau, Bahamas and then moved to the United States as an adult. A longtime resident of Atlantic City and Pleasantville, he worked at the Trump Castle for many years and also Regina Construction. He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Rose Blanco; his father, Cyril Pinto; his mother, Julia Pinto and three brothers, Harold, Jackie and Oscar Pinto. Surviving are his son, Craig Burke (Claudean) of Northfield; his brother, John Pinto of Atlantic City; his grandchildren, Craig Mansfield (Cherita) of Chesterfield, VA, Andree' Mansfield of Medford, DE and Christine Burke of Northfield; seven great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, five nieces, his longtime neighbor and caregiver, Gregory Roberts of Pleasantville, and a host of friends. Viewing 9AM to 10AM Friday, March 12, 2021, at Covington Funeral Home, 755 White Horse Pike, Atco. Graveside services 11AM in Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Covington Funeral Home
755 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ
Mar
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Greenwood Cemetery
Washington Avenue, Pleasantville, NJ
Mar
12
Interment
11:30a.m. - 11:45a.m.
Greenwood Cemetery
Washington Avenue, Pleasantville, NJ
I was just looking online in hopes of finding a contact to reach out and say hello. Sending condolences and prayers.
Shakera Pinto
May 15, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family. I met Dave when he worked at the Golden Nugget Casino. I will cherish our friendship and the knowledge you shared with me when we used to get together RIP MY FRIEND
Edward Bannister
March 11, 2021
