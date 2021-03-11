Blanco, David George, - 82, of Pleasantville, peacefully departed this life on March 2, 2021 at Shore Memorial Hospital, Somers Point. Born March 7, 1938 in Miami, Florida, he grew up in Nassau, Bahamas and then moved to the United States as an adult. A longtime resident of Atlantic City and Pleasantville, he worked at the Trump Castle for many years and also Regina Construction. He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Rose Blanco; his father, Cyril Pinto; his mother, Julia Pinto and three brothers, Harold, Jackie and Oscar Pinto. Surviving are his son, Craig Burke (Claudean) of Northfield; his brother, John Pinto of Atlantic City; his grandchildren, Craig Mansfield (Cherita) of Chesterfield, VA, Andree' Mansfield of Medford, DE and Christine Burke of Northfield; seven great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, five nieces, his longtime neighbor and caregiver, Gregory Roberts of Pleasantville, and a host of friends. Viewing 9AM to 10AM Friday, March 12, 2021, at Covington Funeral Home, 755 White Horse Pike, Atco. Graveside services 11AM in Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 11, 2021.