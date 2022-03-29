Bland, David, - 59, of Linwood, was born June 30, 1962, in Washington, DC to Laurella and Ernest Bland. He was called home to rest on the morning of Friday, March 25, 2022. David was affectionately known for his super smile and his love for his mother and family. David spent his childhood in Washington, DC, before moving to New Jersey with family. David resided at the Complete Care Center in Linwood, until transitioning to his Heavenly home. The family thanks God for the care and love shown by; his caretaker and special friend, Sandy Transue and the staffs of Complete Care Center and Holy Redeemer. David was predeceased by: his father, Ernest Bland; brothers, Robert and George Bland; stepfather, Abner Landing. He is survived by: his mother, Laurella Bland Landing; brothers, Ernest and Melvin Bland (Joy); sister-in-law, Robin Bland; aunt, Drisella Hill; and nieces, nephews, and cousins, and friends he met in life. A visitation will be from 4PM-6PM Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Greenidge Funeral Home, 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 29, 2022.