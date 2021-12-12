It's with much sorrow I have after learning of my childhood friend Dave Blizzard passing. We have been friends for over seventy years and I had the privilege to play football with Dave at Ocean City High School. Also we both boxed at Mr Cannizzo's Gym (Garage) First Street and Asbury Avenue, Ocean City. My friend Dave had the courage of a lion and will be missed Recently we talked for an hour and I had hoped to see Dave after fifty plus years. May God bless your soul Colonel Dave, and rest in peace. Prayers for his family

Robert L Smith, II Friend December 13, 2021