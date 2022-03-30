Brown, David Walter, - 67, of Raleigh, NC, and formerly of Atlantic City peacefully transitioned from this life on Sunday, March 20, 2022 in Raleigh surrounded by his family. He is survived by his daughters, Davida, Legeia, and Shawn; grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of family and friends. Services for Elder Brown will be held 11AM Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Second Baptist Church, 110 Rev. Dr. I. S. Cole Plaza, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 9AM. Burial in Atlantic City Cemetery. Arrangements by Jennings Funeral Home, Pleasantville. Condolences may be given at www.jenningsfuneralhome.net
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 30, 2022.