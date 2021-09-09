Menu
David C. Drummond
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City
301 Absecon Boulevard
Atlantic City, NJ
Drummond, David C., - 74, of Atlantic City, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, in the comfort of his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11AM Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Our Lady Star of the Sea Roman Catholic Church, 2651 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10:00 to10:45AM. Knights of Saint Johns rites will be 10:45AM prior to Mass at the church. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences maybe left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Our Lady Star of the Sea Roman Catholic Church
2651 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Sep
11
Service
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Our Lady Star Of The Sea Roman Catholic Church
2651 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Sep
11
Service
10:45a.m.
Our Lady Star Of The Sea Roman Catholic Church
2651 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Sep
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Our Lady Star of the Sea Roman Catholic Church
2651 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
To Teresa and the Drummond family our sincere condolences. Mr. Dave was not only my next door neighbor. He was a dear friend to my family. I will always remember the many talks and advice he gave me.He will truly be missed. God bless you Dave and that now you rest in heavenly peace. Glenn & Peggy Banfield and Sam & Char-lynn. Mozelle
Glenn Banfield
Friend
September 11, 2021
Teresa, our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers to you and your family during this difficult time. You have an angel is looking over you now. Love Claudia and Renee'
Renee & Claudia
Friend
September 10, 2021
I was so sorry to hear that my brother in Christ Jesus has passed on.I will always remember the good times that we had at the Boardwalk Hall where we worked and hanging out at the inlet after.l will see you later my brother when l come home to be with the Lord.
Donald G Anthony Sr
Friend
September 10, 2021
To the family may u know that he's now with the FATHER and everything is all right. His job on earth is done and he has moved on. Sending love and prayers you'll way.
Sarah Sharp
September 10, 2021
Jim McDonald
September 9, 2021
Dave, you were a friend and someone I could always depend on! Rest in Peace!
Joseph M Dolan
Work
September 9, 2021
To the Drummond family and friends of Dave. May he enjoy heavenly peace with his beloved wife, daughter and all other love ones. Dave truly loved the lord and read the Scriptures each day. His faith even in times of great sadness was unending and resilient. I will miss Dave's laughter and good stories of past experiences at the boardwalk hall events and every day life. you earned your wings Mr. Drummond Amen
Barbara J
September 9, 2021
