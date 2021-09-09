Drummond, David C., - 74, of Atlantic City, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, in the comfort of his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11AM Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Our Lady Star of the Sea Roman Catholic Church, 2651 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10:00 to10:45AM. Knights of Saint Johns rites will be 10:45AM prior to Mass at the church. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences maybe left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 9, 2021.