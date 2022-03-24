Menu
David T. Gallo
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St
Mays Landing, NJ
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 26 2022
12:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Boakes Funeral Home
Gallo, David T., - 74, of Mays Landing, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, March 21, 2022. Raised in Mays Landing, he graduated from Oakcrest High School Class of 1966. Dave proudly served four years in the U.S. Navy in Puerto Rico and Alaska. He retired from the State of NJ Department of Labor and then he drove a school bus for 12 years. He cherished his peaceful times at his cabin on the river and the great theme parties. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, playing cards and Quoits and great times at the venison dinners with lots of potty talk with all the guys S.A.! At the other end of the spectrum, he liked the casinos, especially Vegas, shows and entertaining. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Marie; his sister, Mary Jo Perrone; and brother, Joseph. He is survived by his beloved wife, Michele. Lots of laughing! Also, six special nieces and nephews, many cousins and his furry nephew and best friend, Jackson, whom he adored. A gathering will be held Saturday, March 26th from 12:30-2pm at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ, with Reflections and Military Honors beginning at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dave's memory may be made to Tri State Basset Rescue, P.O. Box 471, Deep Water, NJ 08023. Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 24, 2022.
