There wasn't a day that you didn't have a smile on your face Dave when we worked at j&j wether it was on the night shift or when we worked days together on the routes going to trenton or other places we had to go to , you were a pleasure to work with for all the times and roads we went down together and when I saw you years later when you rode my jitney to different casinos you were still the kind man I met 15 years before when we worked together ,you always had good things to say about what you were doing and as always it was nice to catch up with you when I saw you ,I know that you will bless the angels with that great smile and wonderful laugh you always had ,and don't forget Dave the racing form ,rest in peace my friend !!!!!!

John December 12, 2020