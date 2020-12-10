Menu
David Graves
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
Graves, David, - 75, of Atlantic City, transitioned peacefully at his home on December 6, 2020. He was born in Marion, South Carolina on October 21, 1945 to the late Alfoster Graves and Hallie Johnson Graves. "Leo" as he was affectionately known to family and friends, was a graduate of Johnakin High School in Marion, South Carolina in the class of 1964. He honorably served in the United States Army with service in Vietnam War. He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife Catherine Graves, children: David (Monifa) Rolls, Felicia (Timothy) Nixon, Elijah (Lisa) McFarland and Angel (Jaron) Jennings; siblings: William (Elsie) Graves, Johnny (Vera) Graves Sr., sister-in law Sandra Graves; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Leo was preceded in death by his son Leo David Graves and three siblings (including older brother Alfoster Graves). A viewing will be held on Saturday December 12th from 10:00 - 11:00AM for family and friends at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, 1650 New Road, Northfield NJ. State social distancing rules will be followed, and face masks are required. A private memorial service will be held for the family immediately following with capacity limitations. Family are encouraged to attend virtually - a Zoom link will be provided. Arrangements by and condolences at www.Adams-Perfect.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
There wasn't a day that you didn't have a smile on your face Dave when we worked at j&j wether it was on the night shift or when we worked days together on the routes going to trenton or other places we had to go to , you were a pleasure to work with for all the times and roads we went down together and when I saw you years later when you rode my jitney to different casinos you were still the kind man I met 15 years before when we worked together ,you always had good things to say about what you were doing and as always it was nice to catch up with you when I saw you ,I know that you will bless the angels with that great smile and wonderful laugh you always had ,and don't forget Dave the racing form ,rest in peace my friend !!!!!!
John
December 12, 2020
Sending the family my condolences
Tammi I
December 10, 2020
