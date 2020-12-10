Graves, David, - 75, of Atlantic City, transitioned peacefully at his home on December 6, 2020. He was born in Marion, South Carolina on October 21, 1945 to the late Alfoster Graves and Hallie Johnson Graves. "Leo" as he was affectionately known to family and friends, was a graduate of Johnakin High School in Marion, South Carolina in the class of 1964. He honorably served in the United States Army with service in Vietnam War. He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife Catherine Graves, children: David (Monifa) Rolls, Felicia (Timothy) Nixon, Elijah (Lisa) McFarland and Angel (Jaron) Jennings; siblings: William (Elsie) Graves, Johnny (Vera) Graves Sr., sister-in law Sandra Graves; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Leo was preceded in death by his son Leo David Graves and three siblings (including older brother Alfoster Graves). A viewing will be held on Saturday December 12th from 10:00 - 11:00AM for family and friends at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, 1650 New Road, Northfield NJ. State social distancing rules will be followed, and face masks are required. A private memorial service will be held for the family immediately following with capacity limitations. Family are encouraged to attend virtually - a Zoom link will be provided. Arrangements by and condolences at www.Adams-Perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 10, 2020.