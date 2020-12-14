Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David Charles Harris
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Homes
643 Main Street
Leesburg, NJ
Harris, DAVID CHARLES, - 78, of Belleplain, died Friday, December 11, 2020, at home. Born in Tuckerton, NJ he was the son of the late Charles and Georgeanna Scott Harris. David lived most of his life in Belleplain. He worked at the West Company in Millville in the packaging department. He was a former member of the Belleplain United Methodist Church and the Evangelistic Tabernacle in Belleplain and recently he was a member of the Tuckahoe United Methodist Church. Surviving are Cousins June Jones and Sharon Kruck and numerous other cousins. Funeral Services will be held at the Hoffman Funeral Homes 643 Main Street Leesburg on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Head of The River Cemetery, Estell Manor. A viewing will be held Tuesday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. In following state protocols and limited gatherings, please maintain distancing, and be mindful of other attendees wishing to pay their respects as well. Social distancing and face masks are required. Memorial donations may be made to Tuckahoe United Methodist Church P.O. Box 117 Tuckahoe, NJ 08250-0117. To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 14, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Hoffman Funeral Homes
643 Main Street, Leesburg, NJ
Dec
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hoffman Funeral Homes
643 Main Street, Leesburg, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Hoffman Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hoffman Funeral Homes.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.