Harris, DAVID CHARLES, - 78, of Belleplain, died Friday, December 11, 2020, at home. Born in Tuckerton, NJ he was the son of the late Charles and Georgeanna Scott Harris. David lived most of his life in Belleplain. He worked at the West Company in Millville in the packaging department. He was a former member of the Belleplain United Methodist Church and the Evangelistic Tabernacle in Belleplain and recently he was a member of the Tuckahoe United Methodist Church. Surviving are Cousins June Jones and Sharon Kruck and numerous other cousins. Funeral Services will be held at the Hoffman Funeral Homes 643 Main Street Leesburg on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Head of The River Cemetery, Estell Manor. A viewing will be held Tuesday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. In following state protocols and limited gatherings, please maintain distancing, and be mindful of other attendees wishing to pay their respects as well. Social distancing and face masks are required. Memorial donations may be made to Tuckahoe United Methodist Church P.O. Box 117 Tuckahoe, NJ 08250-0117. To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 14, 2020.