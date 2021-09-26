Holcombe, David, - 61, of Egg Harbor Township, sadly passed away on Sunday September 19th at his home. David was born in Plainfield NJ and lived and went to school in South Plainfield before relocating to Ocean City at the age of 27. From humble beginnings as a bus boy in a local hometown eatery he went on to become a self taught chef. He was well known for working in several local landmark restaurants in south Jersey. He began his career at the Longport Inn, moved on to Maloney's of Margate until its closing and was lastly employed at Gregory's in Somers Point for many years. David was a huge fan of rock and roll with a heavy emphasis on the Rolling Stones. He went to see them many times in concert and owned a massive collection of their music. He loved his blazing red Ford Mustang and at one time owned a classic 1969 Shelby Cobra jet which he would show at local classic car events. Of course he always liked to cook and eat good food. He is survived by his brother Bruce, his good friend Kat, Uncle Ted and Aunt Shirley, several cousins and of course the Gregory family and all the staff at Gregory's. He is preceded in death by his parents Albert and Hildred Holcombe. David will be dearly missed. Rock on my brother. Please be at peace. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 26, 2021.