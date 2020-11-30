Carty, David J., Sr., - 61, of Rio Grande, NJ lost his battle with Covid-19 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Atlanticare Regional Medical Center-Mainland. He was predeceased by his parents Joan H. and Harry L. Carty Sr. and his brother Harry L. Carty Jr.. Dave was raised in Pleasantville and was a graduate of Holy Spirit High School and PennCo Technical School. For the past 18 years, Dave was employed as an Electronics Technician at the FAA Technical Center. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, jewelry making, and he was an avid fan of classic horror movies. David leaves behind to mourn his loss his loving wife and best friend Lorie A. Carty of Rio Grande, his siblings, Janice (John) Barber of Estell Manor and Thomas (Nancy) Carty of Jacksonville, Florida, as well as his sister-in-law, Kathryn Carty of Estell Manor. Also surviving Dave are his 3 children, David Carty Jr. of Florida, Roxanne Bencivenga and Brian Carty, both of North Carolina, and his step-daughter Jessica Altiery of Rio Grande, along with 8 grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A Celebration of David's life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Dave's memory be made to the Atlanticare Foundation, Pandemic Covid-19 Response, 2500 English Creek Rd. EHT, NJ 08234 or to the charity of one's choice
. Inurnment will be at Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery and condolences may be left at Adams-Perfect.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 30, 2020.