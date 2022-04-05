Menu
David Michael Lawrence
FUNERAL HOME
Rone Funeral Service - Vineland
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ
UPCOMING SERVICE
Service
Apr, 6 2022
11:00a.m.
Saint Padre Pio Parish - Church Of St. Mary's
Lawrence, David Michael, - 93, of Richland, passed away on April 3, 2022. He was born in Rochester, Kent, UK on December 12, 1928. He grew up with his mother Helen and his brother John, moving frequently throughout Southern England. During World War II he was evacuated to the countryside with thousands of other children to escape the Blitz. In the late 1940's, he graduated from Royal Aeronautical College with an engineering degree. In 1956, he emigrated to Atlanta, Georgia, USA and began working for the Curtis Wright Corporation. David then worked for a series of aerospace companies. In the mid 60's he met Frances Jannarone at her family's diner in Montclair, NJ, where she worked as a waitress. They married in 1967 and together they moved to Southern New Jersey where David began working for the Federal Aviation Administration. Their son Robert was born in 1970 and their son Richard in 1971. David continued working for the FAA until his retirement in 1997. He loved classical music, animals, and nature, and was a frequent donor to environmental causes. In his retirement, he greatly enjoyed spending time with his grandsons Ian, Pierce and Jude. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Frances (Jannarone) Lawrence; sons, Richard A. Lawrence (Jennifer) and Robert S. Lawrence (Sara Ridenour); grandsons, Ian Lawrence, Pierce Lawrence & Jude Lawrence; and his brother, John Lawrence (Sylvia). David was predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Helen Lawrence. A funeral mass will be held Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 11:00 am from Saint Padre Pio Parish - Church Of St. Mary's, 736 Union Road, Vineland. Interment will follow in St Mary's Cemetery- Vineland. "In lieu of flowers, please send contributors in David's memory to www.seeingeye.org, an organization that David loved to support". ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
6
Service
11:00a.m.
Saint Padre Pio Parish - Church Of St. Mary's
736 Union Road, Vineland, NJ
Apr
6
Service
12:00p.m.
St Mary's Cemetery- Vineland
736 S Union Rd, Vineland, NJ
Rone Funeral Service - Vineland
