Dearest Regina and entire family, We are sooo... sorry to hear of Dave and his Mom's passing--we just found out this morning. We are all devastated and heartbroken. Dave was sooo...special to us all. He was so caring...compassion ran through his veins consistently. He blessed my husband and I quite a few years ago with our rottweiler Isabelle' ( she passed 2017). I drove Dave nuts with constant phone calls and texts, about every little bump, scratch, etc. that I would discover on her. He was there for us 100%, during her ACL surgeries and her major spleen removal, when we discovered she had a tumor on her spleen (she was 7 yrs old). He helped us through quite a lot during her life--she lived to be 12 1/2 years and every day was a blessing for us and we sent daily "Thank yous and prayers, to Dave", for blessing us with our "Beautiful Isabelle' ". My Mom (Dolores) is also heartbroken, she never met Dave, but prayed for him, Regina and his entire family and "Furkids" constantly. I would relate his stories, of all his "furkids" to her and she became very fond of him, just from hearing the stories. Regina and family, we are all sooo...truly sorry, words can't express how sorry we are... Please know you all, Regina, family and "Furkids" are in our consistent prayers and heartfelt thoughts... We will NEVER forget Dave, he lit up our lives with Isabelle' and with all his compassion and caring ways...his light within our hearts will never be distinguished. The Rottweiler World will truly be missing a "Majestic and Compassionate Man". May God Bless Dave and his Mom, and forever hold them in his loving embrace. May God Bless all of you--Regina, family and Furkids...and keep you all wrapped in his loving arms. (((((Hugs))))) Frank, Darcea and Dolores.

Frank & Darcea Franckiewicz & Dolores Cembrock Friend September 16, 2021