Makar, David J., - 54, of Galloway, lost his battle with COVID pneumonia at Atlantic City Medical Center on September 7, 2021. He was born in Newark, NJ and graduated Highland High School in Blackwood, NJ. He graduated Stockton University with a Master's Degree in Political Science with a Bachelor's Degree in History. He was a blue seal Stationary Engineer for over 24 years with the casinos in Atlantic City. David was a passionate breeder of Championship Rottweilers and was very well known and respected in the show circuit for over 25 years. He was a prolific reader and learner in many areas especially in history, politics, medical issues, travel and animals. He was a caring and helpful person who loved his family, friends and animals. He was predeceased by his mother, Margaret Makar in just the past three days. He is survived by the love of his life, Regina; his father, Dave; his brother, Christopher and his wife, Melissa; his nieces, Ciara and Gianna; and numerous Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. Visitation is Thursday, September 9th from 6 – 8pm, and Friday September 10th from 9 – 10am with a service at 10am at the Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway, NJ. Burial will be at Graceland Memorial in Kenilworth, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Operation Smile or Best Friends Society for Animals.
Dearest Regina and entire family, We are sooo... sorry to hear of Dave and his Mom's passing--we just found out this morning. We are all devastated and heartbroken. Dave was sooo...special to us all. He was so caring...compassion ran through his veins consistently. He blessed my husband and I quite a few years ago with our rottweiler Isabelle' ( she passed 2017). I drove Dave nuts with constant phone calls and texts, about every little bump, scratch, etc. that I would discover on her. He was there for us 100%, during her ACL surgeries and her major spleen removal, when we discovered she had a tumor on her spleen (she was 7 yrs old). He helped us through quite a lot during her life--she lived to be 12 1/2 years and every day was a blessing for us and we sent daily "Thank yous and prayers, to Dave", for blessing us with our "Beautiful Isabelle' ". My Mom (Dolores) is also heartbroken, she never met Dave, but prayed for him, Regina and his entire family and "Furkids" constantly. I would relate his stories, of all his "furkids" to her and she became very fond of him, just from hearing the stories. Regina and family, we are all sooo...truly sorry, words can't express how sorry we are... Please know you all, Regina, family and "Furkids" are in our consistent prayers and heartfelt thoughts... We will NEVER forget Dave, he lit up our lives with Isabelle' and with all his compassion and caring ways...his light within our hearts will never be distinguished. The Rottweiler World will truly be missing a "Majestic and Compassionate Man". May God Bless Dave and his Mom, and forever hold them in his loving embrace. May God Bless all of you--Regina, family and Furkids...and keep you all wrapped in his loving arms. (((((Hugs))))) Frank, Darcea and Dolores.
Frank & Darcea Franckiewicz & Dolores Cembrock
September 16, 2021
You will be missed. Our condolences to the family.
Cajulao family (neighbor)
September 8, 2021
We cannot begin to express our sadness over the loss of David and his Mom Margie. May the family receive our prayers.
Diana and Ron Meischker
September 8, 2021
Dave, please accept my most sincere condolences for the loss of your son Dave and wife Margaret.