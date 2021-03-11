Rihl, David B., - 44, of Ocean City, passed away on March 2, 2021. He was a graduate of Mainland High School and the Academy of Culinary Arts at Atlantic Cape Community College. He began his restaurant career early in Somers Point at the Ponderosa, Little Caesar's, The Clam Bar, and The Crab Trap. His experience grew in Vermont, but his greatest love was surfing and that led to his Hawaiian adventure. Opening the Oceanside Grill in PuPukea, he earned Best Roadside Dining by Honolulu Magazine in 1999. He returned home to own and operate the Hula Grill on the boardwalk for 20 years. He cherished the Ocean City community where he had dedicated employees and valued customers. Besides surfing, he loved to golf, and travel with his family. He had a great sense of humor and would always put a smile on his grandmother's face. David was loved by many, but especially his mother, Linda, his beloved daughters, Mya and Madyn, the mother of his children, Amy, his sister, Diana, his brother-in-law, Ross, and his niece, Nora. He is also survived by his father, Bruce. Donations may be made in David's honor to the Dean Randazzo Cancer foundation at www.thedrcf.org
Private services were held for the family and a celebration of David's life will be planned at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 11, 2021.