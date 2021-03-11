Menu
David B. Rihl
Rihl, David B., - 44, of Ocean City, passed away on March 2, 2021. He was a graduate of Mainland High School and the Academy of Culinary Arts at Atlantic Cape Community College. He began his restaurant career early in Somers Point at the Ponderosa, Little Caesar's, The Clam Bar, and The Crab Trap. His experience grew in Vermont, but his greatest love was surfing and that led to his Hawaiian adventure. Opening the Oceanside Grill in PuPukea, he earned Best Roadside Dining by Honolulu Magazine in 1999. He returned home to own and operate the Hula Grill on the boardwalk for 20 years. He cherished the Ocean City community where he had dedicated employees and valued customers. Besides surfing, he loved to golf, and travel with his family. He had a great sense of humor and would always put a smile on his grandmother's face. David was loved by many, but especially his mother, Linda, his beloved daughters, Mya and Madyn, the mother of his children, Amy, his sister, Diana, his brother-in-law, Ross, and his niece, Nora. He is also survived by his father, Bruce. Donations may be made in David's honor to the Dean Randazzo Cancer foundation at www.thedrcf.org Private services were held for the family and a celebration of David's life will be planned at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Denise Quinnette
Friend
July 30, 2021
Denise Quinnette
Friend
July 30, 2021
Sincere Sympathy and my Condolences to the family and friends of David Pocs from The Chip Miller Surf Fest today w/ Paddle Out for loved ones that passed along w/ Chip Miller´s Memory ; Davids name was also mentioned .
Denise Quinnette
Friend
July 30, 2021
Donna and the Gang used to come each Friday during the summer to enjoy the great food, and good company. Dave was a blessing to us all who visited. He will be missed, for sure.
Kevin & Sam
April 8, 2021
Linda, I am so sorry to hear this. You and your family are in my prayers.
Linda Savage
March 16, 2021
soo sorry to hear this and sadden. Our condolences go out to the entire family. Dave always took care of us at the Grill. He will be missed for sure. RIP brother.
Jeff Quintin
March 15, 2021
Linda, I am so sorry to hear about your son, David. I will hold you and your family in my prayers.
Linda Savage
March 14, 2021
What joy and true nourishment you have brought us through the years. Dave always was our first smile of the season and our go-to for a rainy day duck Iin. Thank you, Hula Dave. Rest In Peace.
Nicole Cucinotta
March 13, 2021
Our Deepest Sympathy to the Family. Rest well Dave.
The Hanna Family
March 12, 2021
Remembering a wonderful smiling kid delivering my newspaper and later a young man and father making everyone happy with his food at the Hula Grill. He always had time to pause and say hello. Sending prayers for peace for family knowing he is riding a big wave!
Sue Weiler
March 12, 2021
Dave was one is a kind. A great person, I will miss him dearly! My condolences to the family! God bless you!
Danny Eagle Fire and Safety
March 11, 2021
May the wonderful memories you have of David comfort you during this difficult time. My thoughts and prayers go out to you Linda and your family. May David rest in peace.
Sandra Santa Maria
March 11, 2021
Linda, I am so sorry for your loss of David. Thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time. Treasure all your wonderful memories. Hugs to you and your family. Holly
Holly Henry
March 11, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. My prayers are with you, Linda. May you have a sense of peace knowing he is still with you in the laughter of memories. Again my deepest sympathies.
Debbie Freney Sacco
March 11, 2021
