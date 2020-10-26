Banholzer, David S, - 73, of Somers Point, departed this life on October 15, 2020.
David was raised in Somers Point and graduated in 1966 from Mainland Regional High School, where he was on the varsity football and track team and held the school's long jump record for many years. He served in the US Airforce from 1966 to 1970. David was very proud to be a Vietnam Veteran, stationed at Da Nang Air Force Base from 1967-1968. In 1972 he graduated from Atlantic Community College and thereafter attended Stockton College. In 1974 he married Dolores Rotondo and they were married for 46 ½ years. David worked at Bally's from 1979 to 1985, first as their time and attendance systems manager and then was their warehouse supervisor. He thereafter owned an office cleaning company and was a security officer at Atlantic Cape Community College from 1997 until retiring in 2014.
David loved history, his dogs and cats, baseball, football, golf, reading and having philosophical discussions. He could start up an interesting conversation with anyone. He had a great personality and was always kidding around and making people laugh. He was also a good friend, always ready to listen and offer good advice and a helping hand.
David leaves his heartbroken wife, Dolores; brother-in-law, Larry Rotondo (Karen); sister-in-law, JoAnn Seiss (Allen); and many nieces and nephews. Services and burial will be private. David will be buried at the Atlantic County Veteran's Cemetery in Estell Manor. Contributions may be made to Beacon Animal Rescue, 701 Butter Road, Upper Township, New Jersey or to the Ocean City Humane Society, 1 Shelter Road, Ocean City, New Jersey. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.