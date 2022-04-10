Tobias, David A., - 84, of Northfield, beloved husband, father, and grandparent passed away after a short illness on April 2nd, 2022. Born June 24, 1937 in Temple, Pa, he was one of five siblings to Wayne R. Tobias and Florence T. (Althouse) Tobias. David obtained his B.S. Degree from Lebanon Valley College (Pa), immediately followed with a Master Degree from Columbia College (N.Y.), Degree from Julliard School of Music and Art (N.Y.), and Supervisor Certificate from Glassboro State College in New Jersey. David's achievements included playing percussion at Radio City Music Hall, instrumentalist for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., participating in the Brooklyn Symphony Orchestra, performing for numerous entertainment musical bands, Atlantic County Pops Percussionist, and having Teaching Fellowships in Conducting and Percussion at many schools. He wrote music and performed for the Ice Capades. He received Proclamations from mayors, governors, congress, assembly, State Senate, and local government offices. David was recognized for Civic Achievement Contributions by the Elks, Knights of Columbus, Suncoaster Organization in Florida. He received the Honorary Kentucky Colonel award by the Commonwealth of Kentucky, and Honorary Lifeguard of Atlantic City award for his Public Professional Diving Performances at the Steel Pier. One of his unique professional opportunities was a high diver and known as Canadian Log Rolling Champion at the Steel Pier. David was inducted in Muhlenberg Wall of Fame, Pa., received Teacher of Year, and also Wal-Mart Teacher of the Year. Having taught for 50 years, David's greatest fame and dedication was to the Oakcrest Marching Ambassadors. He greeted his students with his corky sayings and unconditional love. His greatest joy was to see his students grow into mature, responsible, respectful, and loving adults. He would want to thank the dedicated administration, staff, parents, friends, and students for providing many blessings. His legacy and memory will always be cherished by his devoted wife of 38 years, Nancy L. (nee Fanta), his artistic daughter Shari, and his compassionate son Douglas. A celebration of David's life and accomplishments will be held on April 30th at 11:00 am at Oakcrest High School Auditorium, 1824 Dr. Dennis Forman Dr., Mays Landing, NJ 08330. Please arrive between 10:00 and 10:45 as Mr. T liked punctuality; his
final show must start on time. In lieu of flowers donations
can be made to Atlantic Pops Community Band at: https://atlanticpops.org/
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 10, 2022.