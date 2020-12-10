Warren, David "Dave" D., - 58, of Atlantic City, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2020, in Ventnor City, NJ at the age of 58. Dave was born on October 9, 1962, in Philadelphia, PA to the late Alfred and Eleanor Warren. Dave is survived by: his partner of 23 years, Karen Sullivan; his two daughters, India and Daniela Warren; his grandchildren, Brianna Warren, Carmen and Hailey Grover, Nevaeh, Nathaniel, and Nevan Harris, Tatyana, Aliyanna, and Prevail Warren, and Carter Brown; and his sister, Eileen Merryfield. He is preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Bernice Morley, Clara "Bunny" Obermann, and Joseph Warren. A private gathering of beer and Rock 'n' Roll to commemorate his life will be held later in the Spring of 2021. For more information please contact India Warren at (609)892-1766.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 10, 2020.