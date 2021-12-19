I had the slip next to the "Hot n Dusty" for years. Dave also fished the OCMTC overnighter with us one year and was an absolute pleasure. I especially enjoyed our banter from the our boats´ cockpits as we scrubbed away the day at Blue Water. The "Hot n Dusty" was perpetually the cleanest at the marina. Time at the dock was always better when Dave arrived with his smile and his small cooler of a few Miller Lites. Rest In Peace, with tight lines my friend.

Jay Rader Friend December 22, 2021