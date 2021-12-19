Watters, David F., - 73, of Seaville, passed away peacefully at Wesley Manor in Ocean City on Nov. 21, 2021. David was born in Norristown, Pa. has resided in Seaville, NJ for the past 44 years. He graduated from Norristown High School and worked at various places of employment in NJ such as Stroehmann Bread, Snap-On Tools, Best Tire, and Pepperidge Farm Route Owner. He was a veteran and proudly served in the United States Army from 1968-1970. David is survived by his wife, Nanette, of 48 years, his sons, Marc (Jen) of Park City, UT, and Matt of San Clemente, CA. He has a brother, Corky, and a sister, Ruth Ann. The joys of his life are his three grandchildren, Dylan, Olivia, and Caeden who affectionately call him "Popeye". He also has numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. David was predeceased in death by his mother, Mary Watters, and his father, Carl Watters. David was an avid fisherman and lover of boating and he took great pride in his boat, Hot 'N Dusty, where he enjoyed many seasons at Blue Water Marina. He enjoyed many summers in Wildwood on his BBQ team, the Cookin' Commandos. His friends and family will remember him for his wonderful, witty sense of humor and his ability to light up a room with his beautiful smile. He had a passion for a variety of music genres and took great pride in his collection of vinyls. Traveling with his family to various locations was his retirement dream and he lived that dream to the fullest. He always told people that he was the happiest man alive….and he was! He will be missed by many because he was loved by many. Friends may call on Saturday, January 8th from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ. Casual attire is suggested. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to woundedwarriorproject.org
. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 19, 2021.