Whitlock, David, - 65, of Atlantic City, passed away June 15, 2021, in Eastern Pines Nursing Home. Funeral services will be 11AM, Thursday, June 24, 2021, New Hope Baptist Church, 706 Lexington Avenue, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10AM. For more information and to leave condolences go to www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com