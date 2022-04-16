Baldwin, Dawn (nee Alex), - 62, of Hammonton, On April 13th, 2022, loving mother, wife and grandmother passed away at the age of 62, peacefully and comfortably surrounded by her family that loved her very much. Dawn was the owner and director of the Dance Magic Studios in Hammonton, New Jersey for 40 years. Over that time she taught tap, jazz and ballet to 2 generations of the area's children. Dawn was originally from North Babylon, New York where she discovered her passion for dance at June Claire Studios studying with Lynda Gasche. She came to Atlantic City in 1980 when she was cast in The Brighton Hotel Casino production of "Hello Broadway." She married her husband Dwight Baldwin in 1982. In that same year, they opened the Dance Magic Dance Studio. Outside of her passion for dance, Dawn dedicated her time to charity and her community. Dawn choreographed the Hammonton High School musical for the past 30 years. She organized the Hammonton Christmas tree lighting. She was Vice President of the Hammonton Cancer Foundation where she helped organize many fundraising events. She also served on the Hammonton School Board. Dawn was preceded by her father John Alex and mother Carol "Bo" Rueger. She is survived by her husband Dwight, two sons Max (Waldy) and Alex (Megan), a granddaughter Hayleigh and her brother Scott Alex. The family would like to thank the community for the outpouring of love for Dawn. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Tuesday, April 19th from 6:00-9:00pm at the Marinella Funeral Home, 102 N 3rd St, Hammonton, NJ. In addition, there will be a celebration of Dawn's life held on Wednesday, April 20th starting at 7:00 pm at the Hammonton High School Performing Arts Center 556 Old Forks Rd. Hammonton, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hammonton Cancer Foundation PO Box 1066 Hammonton, NJ 08037. To share a condolence, please visit marinellafuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 16, 2022.