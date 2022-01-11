I worked with Dean at IGT from 2012-2016. We both moved to Florida from out of state that same year, and loved getting to know the sunshine state together. We also both had small dogs and he was also so nice to me and would always ask how my dogs were doing. We often had lunch together in the kitchen at the office and he would always talk about all of you, his wife and daughters. He was always so kind to take the time to ask me how I was or if I needed anything. He really was just such a kind man. Sending all of you love and support and you grieve the loss of your husband and father. Praying for your healing, Caroline

Caroline Carly Byne Work January 11, 2022