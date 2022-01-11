Menu
Dean Alvino
FUNERAL HOME
Haught Funeral Home
708 Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard
Plant City, FL
Alvino, Dean, - 57, of Plant City, Florida Dean James Alvino passed away peacefully in his sleep on Jan. 5, losing his battle with hypertensive heart disease. He was the son of David Alvino, who passed Jun. 6, 2006, and Jean Alvino who recently passed Dec. 24, 2021. He leaves behind his wife, Anne Alvino, who he was married to for 30 years and together for 34. They grew up together in Newfield as teens. He also leaves behind two daughters Deanna Rodriguez (Aaron) and Leigh Anne Erickson (Tim), two brothers Darren (Karen) and David Alvino, two nephews Darren and Dustin Alvino (Jessica). Dean was a proud grandfather to Madison Erickson, Makena Erickson, and Daria Rodriguez, with his first grandson to be born in just a few weeks and now to be named after him. Dean was born in Vineland and grew up in Newfield, NJ. He attended Delsea Regional High school and graduated with his diploma. He was a volunteer fire fighter for Newfield for many years and worked valet at the casinos in AC. He then attended tech school to become a slot mechanic and has been working in casinos ever since. He worked for Trump Plaza, Resorts, Tropicana, Showboat, Everi and finally IGT, where he was also very loved by his coworkers. He had a passion for his job and helping everyone. He was always a hard worker and spent much of his time on the clock, but never stopped when he got home- except for a quick nap. He coached many sports for his daughters and when he couldn't he was cheering from the sidelines. He made many family vacations and activities possible, and always made sure his entire family was taken care of. He was so happy to have two daughters and taught them everything, from fishing to driving their first cars. Dean had a passion for food, especially seafood. Whether it be cooking or eating out, he was always planning his next meal. Although he never had the green thumb of his father, he enjoyed spending time in his garden growing all of his favorite herbs and vegetables for cooking. On the weekends he enjoyed a few rum and cokes while watching UFC or other sports events. He loved to go to the shooting range or have a meal out by the water. He was so proud to be a Florida resident after moving his family down in 2012. Most of all Dean loved being surrounded by his family, especially his grandchildren. He couldn't wait to retire and be closer to them. Dean was a lover and a giver. He had the biggest heart and treated everyone like they mattered. He was always happy and could brighten your day. In honor of Dean, donations can be made to Deborah Heart and Lung Center in NJ, where he was treated for free most of his childhood. Donations can also be made directly to the family at https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/703119. Please be sure to post any of your favorite memories of Dean for the family to read during this difficult time. Also remember to celebrate his life on his 58th birthday, January 17. There will be no services. Mass will be held for Dean on Jan. 30 and Jean on Feb. 6 at St. Rose in Newfield, NJ.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 11, 2022.
We all thought of dean as a great husband and family man. He was sincere and had much passion consistent with what family love is all about. Dean will be missed very much by all of us who loved him . We love you dean forever and ever
Deb mazzeo, Matt & Dave Hartman families
January 23, 2022
So very sorry to hear of the passing of Cousin Dean and the passing of Aunt Jean as well. Our sincere condolences to David, Darren, and all of Dean's family. You will all be in our prayers. With much love!
Tommy & Pat Alvino
January 14, 2022
so very sorry for your loss .. you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers
Toni Mazzeo Freeman
Family
January 13, 2022
I grew up a block away from Dean. He was always so nice, very smart and one of the first picks in kickball at Edgarton. (An all around wonderful classmate) I remember his mom bringing him to Kindergarten one day after a procedure that he had just had. He was a such a trooper. I am so very sorry to hear of his passing. Thinking of you and sending prayers.
Betsy (Cugini) Ronchetti
School
January 12, 2022
So sorry for your loss.
Anna M Burns
January 12, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of Deans passing. The Champion and Alvino families were very close friends. I babysat Dean and his brothers often when we were younger. Our parents played cards every weekend together. I loved Uncle Dave and Aunt Jean. I didn´t know of her passing. With true sadness, I M so very sorry. My love to you all.
Lois champion flaim
Friend
January 12, 2022
I first meet Dean when GTech and IGT became one company and our service team became family. I am happy to have known Dean. I enjoyed working with him and getting to know him personally. He will truly be missed.
Chris Cormier
January 11, 2022
I can still see Dean as a little boy. He had a very special blanket that he took everywhere. Jean eventually kept cutting it to make it smaller. As you can probably imagine, it would get very dirty. I remember going to their house and Dean leaning against the running washer, then dryer, waiting for his constant companion to come out. He would not leave that spot until he had it in his possession. That is always my first memory of him.
LuAnn Verderose Fries
Friend
January 11, 2022
So sorry to hear about Dean...we were next door neighbors and close friends growing up in Newfield.
Steve Magliocco
January 11, 2022
Rip Deano. This photo was from one of our work holiday dinners. The light is shining directly on Dean. We will miss him greatly! Prayers and our deepest condolences to the Alvino family
Brielle Pastore
Work
January 11, 2022
I worked with Dean at IGT from 2012-2016. We both moved to Florida from out of state that same year, and loved getting to know the sunshine state together. We also both had small dogs and he was also so nice to me and would always ask how my dogs were doing. We often had lunch together in the kitchen at the office and he would always talk about all of you, his wife and daughters. He was always so kind to take the time to ask me how I was or if I needed anything. He really was just such a kind man. Sending all of you love and support and you grieve the loss of your husband and father. Praying for your healing, Caroline
Caroline Carly Byne
Work
January 11, 2022
To The Alvino Family, My thoughts and prayers are with all of you at this time. Dean was a great guy. Growing up in Newfield you were friends with everyone. Dean had a great personality. My God bless your family at this time. With My deepest sympathies, Bernadette Corwonski-Miller
Bernadette Corwonski-Miller
January 11, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
David and Wolf Staff of Haught Funeral Home
January 11, 2022
