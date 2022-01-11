Alvino, Dean, - 57, of Plant City, Florida Dean James Alvino passed away peacefully in his sleep on Jan. 5, losing his battle with hypertensive heart disease. He was the son of David Alvino, who passed Jun. 6, 2006, and Jean Alvino who recently passed Dec. 24, 2021. He leaves behind his wife, Anne Alvino, who he was married to for 30 years and together for 34. They grew up together in Newfield as teens. He also leaves behind two daughters Deanna Rodriguez (Aaron) and Leigh Anne Erickson (Tim), two brothers Darren (Karen) and David Alvino, two nephews Darren and Dustin Alvino (Jessica). Dean was a proud grandfather to Madison Erickson, Makena Erickson, and Daria Rodriguez, with his first grandson to be born in just a few weeks and now to be named after him. Dean was born in Vineland and grew up in Newfield, NJ. He attended Delsea Regional High school and graduated with his diploma. He was a volunteer fire fighter for Newfield for many years and worked valet at the casinos in AC. He then attended tech school to become a slot mechanic and has been working in casinos ever since. He worked for Trump Plaza, Resorts, Tropicana, Showboat, Everi and finally IGT, where he was also very loved by his coworkers. He had a passion for his job and helping everyone. He was always a hard worker and spent much of his time on the clock, but never stopped when he got home- except for a quick nap. He coached many sports for his daughters and when he couldn't he was cheering from the sidelines. He made many family vacations and activities possible, and always made sure his entire family was taken care of. He was so happy to have two daughters and taught them everything, from fishing to driving their first cars. Dean had a passion for food, especially seafood. Whether it be cooking or eating out, he was always planning his next meal. Although he never had the green thumb of his father, he enjoyed spending time in his garden growing all of his favorite herbs and vegetables for cooking. On the weekends he enjoyed a few rum and cokes while watching UFC or other sports events. He loved to go to the shooting range or have a meal out by the water. He was so proud to be a Florida resident after moving his family down in 2012. Most of all Dean loved being surrounded by his family, especially his grandchildren. He couldn't wait to retire and be closer to them. Dean was a lover and a giver. He had the biggest heart and treated everyone like they mattered. He was always happy and could brighten your day. In honor of Dean, donations can be made to Deborah Heart and Lung Center in NJ, where he was treated for free most of his childhood. Donations can also be made directly to the family at https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/703119
. Please be sure to post any of your favorite memories of Dean for the family to read during this difficult time. Also remember to celebrate his life on his 58th birthday, January 17. There will be no services. Mass will be held for Dean on Jan. 30 and Jean on Feb. 6 at St. Rose in Newfield, NJ.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 11, 2022.