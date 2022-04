Gresham, Deana M., - 54 years, of Woodlynne, Passed on Dec. 13, 2021. View 9-11am Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at Carl Miller Funeral Home, 831 Carl Miller Blvd., Camden where the service begins at 11am. Interment is private.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 28, 2021.