McConnell, Dearan, - 51, of Williamstown, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2021after a long but valiant fight against bladder cancer. Dearan was the operations manager at K & J Fencing where he worked alongside of his brother Kevin. He was a skilled mechanic. He enjoyed playing golf. Beloved son of the late Thomas and Lorraine McConnell. Dear brother of Kevin (Holly) McConnell. Loving Uncle of Kevin McConnell and Jayne McConnell. Great friend to many. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Saturday, September 11th from 12:00 – 2:00 PM at BELL HENNESSY FUNERAL HOME, 420 South Main St., Williamstown. Memorial Service to follow at 2:00 PM. Cremation Private. Condolences and memories may be shared online @ www.bell-hennessy.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 10, 2021.