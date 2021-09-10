Menu
Dearan McConnell
1969 - 2021
1969
2021
McConnell, Dearan, - 51, of Williamstown, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2021after a long but valiant fight against bladder cancer. Dearan was the operations manager at K & J Fencing where he worked alongside of his brother Kevin. He was a skilled mechanic. He enjoyed playing golf. Beloved son of the late Thomas and Lorraine McConnell. Dear brother of Kevin (Holly) McConnell. Loving Uncle of Kevin McConnell and Jayne McConnell. Great friend to many. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Saturday, September 11th from 12:00 – 2:00 PM at BELL HENNESSY FUNERAL HOME, 420 South Main St., Williamstown. Memorial Service to follow at 2:00 PM. Cremation Private. Condolences and memories may be shared online @ www.bell-hennessy.com
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home, Inc.
420 South Main St., Williamstown, NJ
Sep
11
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home, Inc.
420 South Main St., Williamstown, NJ
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
SAMMY & MICHELLE DISANO
September 11, 2021
