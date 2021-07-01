Herman, Debbie A., - 65, of Ocean View, passed away Monday evening, June 28, 2021, at Shore Memorial Hospital in Somers Point, New Jersey. Born in Millville, Debbie had graduated from Millville High School and had resided in Millville until she moved to Ocean View two years ago. She had worked for the City of Millville for 36 ½ years in the Water and Tax Departments. Debbie enjoyed traveling, daily walks on Ocean City's boardwalk, yoga, and dinner with family and friends. She loved celebrating the holidays with family. She was predeceased by her grandparents, William Claude and Ella Hitchner, parents, Adolph and Mary Frances Kubiski, and husband, William J. Herman, Sr. Debbie is survived by her daughter, Lyndsey Herman, and her fiancé, Tom Marshall, and a sister, Barbara Kupp and her husband George. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Debbie's viewing and funeral service on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Barr Funeral Home, 2104 East Main Street, Millville. The viewing will be held from 10 AM to 11 AM with the service beginning at 11 AM. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jul. 1, 2021.