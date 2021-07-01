Herman, Debbie A., - 65, of Ocean View, passed away Monday evening, June 28, 2021, at Shore Memorial Hospital in Somers Point, New Jersey. Born in Millville, Debbie had graduated from Millville High School and had resided in Millville until she moved to Ocean View two years ago. She had worked for the City of Millville for 36 ½ years in the Water and Tax Departments. Debbie enjoyed traveling, daily walks on Ocean City's boardwalk, yoga, and dinner with family and friends. She loved celebrating the holidays with family. She was predeceased by her grandparents, William Claude and Ella Hitchner, parents, Adolph and Mary Frances Kubiski, and husband, William J. Herman, Sr. Debbie is survived by her daughter, Lyndsey Herman, and her fiancé, Tom Marshall, and a sister, Barbara Kupp and her husband George. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Debbie's viewing and funeral service on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Barr Funeral Home, 2104 East Main Street, Millville. The viewing will be held from 10 AM to 11 AM with the service beginning at 11 AM. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jul. 1, 2021.
Debbie was a nice person to have as a friend/classmate in the Millville school system. Please accept accept my condolences for your loss.
Debra (Bradway) Karp
School
July 5, 2021
Debbie was a childhood friend. We went through the Millville school system. Our grandmothers were friends. A good person gone too soon. My condolences
Greg Mokrynski
July 3, 2021
Maryalice F Robinson
July 2, 2021
I am so saddened about the loss of our dear friend, Debbie. She will be missed.
John Fitzgerald
Friend
July 2, 2021
Debbie Kubiski Herman was my friend our whole lives. My fondest memories are of her playing the piano while I sang. Then going to the basement & eating & drinking her Dad's homemade pickles & root beer. May she rest in peace with Bill. I will miss her terribly. I pray for strength to get thru this.. God Bless.
Tessie Paten Ficcaglia
Friend
July 1, 2021
My deepest sympathy and condolences to Debbie's family and dearest friends... I had the pleasure to meet Debbie last October and had the experience of the enjoyment of her company for dinner and cocktails for a few months. I'm truly saddened to hear of her passing. A great smile and quite a sense of humor. We enjoyed good food and quite a few laughs. I'm sure she'll be dearly missed by many. So sorry.
John Fitzgerald Sr.
John Fitzgerald
Friend
July 1, 2021
I knew Debbie from school as we passed through grade school, Jr. High and High school. She was a very sweet person. My deepest sympathy for you and your family. Keeping you in my prayers.
Patricia Johnson Wilhelm
June 30, 2021
Lyndsey, Barb and families, my deepest condolences to you all. So very sorry to hear about my childhood friend.
Debi Johnson Gallico
June 30, 2021
I am a friend of Debbie's. We spent our youth playing together and as we both lived just down the street from each other and we graduated high school together. I am still in shock to hear of such sad news. My heart aches for you Lindsey and Barbara. I hope you will find strength to carry you through this difficult time by remembering all of the wonderful memories you shared together. My heartfelt condolences to everyone.
Andrea Stites Panarello
Friend
June 30, 2021
May you Rest In Peace.
Tonya Dian
Friend
June 30, 2021
My deepest sympathies to Debbie's family, I only have the fondest of memories of my old class mate!