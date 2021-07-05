Hood, Deborah, - 55, of Pomona, affectionately known as "Debbie", was granted her angel wings, following her battle with cancer, on June 25, 2021, at the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus, surrounded by her children. She was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on September 15, 1965, to the late Arlington Jr. and Frances Hood. She attended Atlantic City Public Schools. Graduated from Atlantic City High School and shortly after, pursued a long career as Certified Nursing Assistant; lastly employed with Caring Inc. Debbie was a member of Lighthouse Community Church, where she accepted the Lord into her life. She loved her church family. In her pastime, she enjoyed riding her bike, completing crossword puzzles, and playing games on her cellphone. Her greatest joy was found in spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Debbie was a very compassionate and sweet spirited person, who cared deeply for her family and friends. To know her, was to love her. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Debbie was predeceased by: her father, Arlington Hood Jr. She leaves to cherish her memories: four children, Deborah Baskerville (Jermaine), Shonte Hall (Tarik), Ashley and Kenneth Blake; mother, Frances Hood; four siblings, Lisa Thomas (Michael), Rosetta Copes (Anthony), David Hood (Lisa), Donald Hood (Renee); 13 grandchildren; two bonus children, Ti-Andre Dublin and Shantelle Williams; nieces, nephews and a host of other loving relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11AM on Wednesday July 7, 2021, at Lighthouse Community Church, 1311 South Main Street, Pleasantville New Jersey, where visitation of friends and family will be received, from 9AM-11AM. Arrangements are entrusted to Mikal's Funeral Parlor, 30 N. Pennsylvania Ave, Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jul. 5, 2021.
I was very sad to hear of Deborah's passing. She was a beautiful person and my heart goes out to her family. I am praying for her memory.
Dr. Cynthia Walker-Basker
Our condolences to the entire family. Debbie will be missed. Debbie was a sweet and wonderful woman. We are proud to have know her.
The Douglas and Wesley Families
My thoughts and prayers are with my niece Lisa and her entire family. God has never make a mistake nor lost a battle. We must accept what God allows. Sending my prayer and love to this beautiful family.
Odessa Tennant Roberts
My deepest condolences to the Hood family. So sorry for your loss. Debbie was a sweetheart. May she eternally Rest In Peace. Blessings to the family.
Michelle Adams
My sincere condolences to the Family. Debbie was a sweet, humble, and loving person who loved the Lord. I will miss her beautiful smile. God bless you Family.
Melanie Harrington
Safe In The Arms of Jesus, Safe in His Tender Breast, Thereby His Love O´er Shaded, Sweetly Her Soul Shall Rest.
Debbie, Sleep In Heavenly Peace.
Barbara Boyce
My condolences to the family! Debbie was a sweet spirit as it says! Take your rest sweetheart!
Hope Marsh
Not just my niece but my daughter, I know you didn't leave to hurt us but you just had to go, continue to shine as the star you are, I will always love you and shall carry you wherever I go.
Brenda Bryant
Deb I am honored to have been blessed to meet you. You were truly a sweet person. I will always cherish our good memories. Until we meet again. I am praying for your family.
Shaheddsh Abdul-latif
My sincerest condolences to all of Debbie´s family. I will never forget her sweet spirit and she will always have a place in my heart. God´s peace to the family. Love Sis. Monica
MONICA HUNTER
Will always remember the good times we had just talking and laughing in the car - I believe one day we will see each other again at 5:35pm
Rob
We didn't know Debbie, but since she was probably like her brother, Donald, it's surely a loss to all her family, friends and colleagues.
Terry & Jeannie Price
This lost has hit hard, Debbie was a wonderful person whom loved from the depth of her heart, I will forever love her and the spirit God put upon her. May God bring peace and healing and relieve the heaviness that has settled upon this family