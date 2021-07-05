Hood, Deborah, - 55, of Pomona, affectionately known as "Debbie", was granted her angel wings, following her battle with cancer, on June 25, 2021, at the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus, surrounded by her children. She was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on September 15, 1965, to the late Arlington Jr. and Frances Hood. She attended Atlantic City Public Schools. Graduated from Atlantic City High School and shortly after, pursued a long career as Certified Nursing Assistant; lastly employed with Caring Inc. Debbie was a member of Lighthouse Community Church, where she accepted the Lord into her life. She loved her church family. In her pastime, she enjoyed riding her bike, completing crossword puzzles, and playing games on her cellphone. Her greatest joy was found in spending time with her children and grandchildren.



Debbie was a very compassionate and sweet spirited person, who cared deeply for her family and friends. To know her, was to love her. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Debbie was predeceased by: her father, Arlington Hood Jr. She leaves to cherish her memories: four children, Deborah Baskerville (Jermaine), Shonte Hall (Tarik), Ashley and Kenneth Blake; mother, Frances Hood; four siblings, Lisa Thomas (Michael), Rosetta Copes (Anthony), David Hood (Lisa), Donald Hood (Renee); 13 grandchildren; two bonus children, Ti-Andre Dublin and Shantelle Williams; nieces, nephews and a host of other loving relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11AM on Wednesday July 7, 2021, at Lighthouse Community Church, 1311 South Main Street, Pleasantville New Jersey, where visitation of friends and family will be received, from 9AM-11AM. Arrangements are entrusted to Mikal's Funeral Parlor, 30 N. Pennsylvania Ave, Atlantic City, New Jersey.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jul. 5, 2021.