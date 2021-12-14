Menu
Deborah Ann Saunders
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Atlantic City High School
FUNERAL HOME
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City
301 Absecon Boulevard
Atlantic City, NJ
Saunders, Deborah Ann, - 72, of Northfield, went home to the Lord on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. "Debbie" as she was affectionally called, was born on April 5, 1949, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, to Wilma (Gist) and William Saunders, Jr. Debbie attended the Atlantic City Public Schools and was a lifetime member of Second Baptist Church. Debbie graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1967. During that time, she was one of the co-founders of the "Chartayes", an African American high school girls' social club founded in 1964. Upon graduating from high school, she attended Cheyney University and Golden Beacon Business School. Throughout the years, she was employed in various clerical positions. Debbie loved music! She enjoyed singing and had a beautiful voice. As a youth, she often sang solos on the church's youth and rosebud choirs. She had a special love for gospel music and smooth jazz. One of her favorite singers was Nancy Wilson. She was preceded in death by: her mother, Wilma Badgley; father, William Saunders; step-father, Willie Lee Badgley; maternal and paternal grandparents. Debbie leaves to cherish her memories: her sisters, Diane M. Saunders and Barbara Jean Saunders; step-sister, Irene Badgley-Harris; beloved nephew, William Kaighn Saunders and great-nephew Yashir Nixon; her favorite aunt, Dr. Barbara L. Saunders; and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be from 10am to 11am and funeral services to celebrate her life at 11am Friday, December 17, 2021, at Second Baptist Church, 110 Rev. Dr. I.S. Cole Plaza, Atlantic City. Interment to follow in the Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, New Jersey, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Second Baptist Church
110 Rev. Dr.. I.S. Cole Plaza, Atlantic City, NJ
Dec
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Second Baptist Church
110 Rev. Dr. I.S. Cole Plaza, Atlantic City, NJ
Condolences to the family during this time. Praying peace and comfort.
Mary Rhodes Hadley
Other
December 19, 2021
Our family sends sincere condolences to the Saunders´s in this time of grief. Hold memories close in your hearts.
Dorothy Bullock-Fernandes
December 17, 2021
My condolences to Diane and Barbara Jean, Lifting you ladies in prayer at this most difficult time of the year. So many memories, to know her was to love her
Marilyn Goodman
Friend
December 16, 2021
To the Saunders Family Sending my Condolences to you and Praying for you all with Love.
Aaron L. Johnson
December 16, 2021
Diane my sincere condolences to you and family. May God bless you with the strength and Grace and Mercy during this very difficult time!!
Donald Parker
December 14, 2021
Sorry, to hear, of Debbie's passing. Always a pleasant person. Knew her since childhood. May she rest, in peace.
Steven James Wilson
December 14, 2021
Praying for the family during this time of the loss of your loved one. It is so difficult to lose a loved one; but during the holiday season, the pain can be too hard to bear. Lean on the Lord for the strength you need to carry you through.
Agnes Kearney
Family
December 14, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the Saunders family. Debbie was such a sweet person, always had a beautiful smile. Lend on the Lord for comforter, remember the joy she brought to your family and others.
Madeline Jones Jenkins
December 14, 2021
Please accept my deepest condolences in the loss of Debbie. Sending Prayers of Comfort and Strength to the family
Wanda Keith Beck
Friend
December 14, 2021
My CONDOLENCES TO the FAMILY. SORRY FOR Your loss
Diana Ward MY
December 14, 2021
Dear Diane and Barbara Jean and Family, Please accept our most heartfelt condolences over the loss of your sister, Debbie Saunders. May her soul be at peace. May God grant you and yours comfort and strength in this time of sorrow.
Sharon And Glenn Pratt
December 14, 2021
I graduated from ACHS with "Debbie"..She was always a fun girl. My condolences to her family and to all who loved her. RIP..
MARYLOU REIFF
School
December 14, 2021
