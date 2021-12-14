Saunders, Deborah Ann, - 72, of Northfield, went home to the Lord on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. "Debbie" as she was affectionally called, was born on April 5, 1949, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, to Wilma (Gist) and William Saunders, Jr. Debbie attended the Atlantic City Public Schools and was a lifetime member of Second Baptist Church. Debbie graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1967. During that time, she was one of the co-founders of the "Chartayes", an African American high school girls' social club founded in 1964. Upon graduating from high school, she attended Cheyney University and Golden Beacon Business School. Throughout the years, she was employed in various clerical positions. Debbie loved music! She enjoyed singing and had a beautiful voice. As a youth, she often sang solos on the church's youth and rosebud choirs. She had a special love for gospel music and smooth jazz. One of her favorite singers was Nancy Wilson. She was preceded in death by: her mother, Wilma Badgley; father, William Saunders; step-father, Willie Lee Badgley; maternal and paternal grandparents. Debbie leaves to cherish her memories: her sisters, Diane M. Saunders and Barbara Jean Saunders; step-sister, Irene Badgley-Harris; beloved nephew, William Kaighn Saunders and great-nephew Yashir Nixon; her favorite aunt, Dr. Barbara L. Saunders; and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be from 10am to 11am and funeral services to celebrate her life at 11am Friday, December 17, 2021, at Second Baptist Church, 110 Rev. Dr. I.S. Cole Plaza, Atlantic City. Interment to follow in the Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, New Jersey, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 14, 2021.