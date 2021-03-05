Dear James & Debbie's extended family, We have had the pleasure of meeting Debbie thru Atlanticare Labs and I was so sorry to hear that she had recently passed. Debbie was a light in our lives for sure. I am so so sorry for your loss. I know she had an express route to heaven as she was an earthly angel. May the good Lord bless you and keep you safe. With all of Our prayers . The Wilent Family

Lucy Wilent March 25, 2021