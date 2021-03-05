Spicer, Deborah "DC", - 64, of Pleasantville, is the daughter of the late Della and James Copeland. She transitioned from earthly life February 27, 2021. She had worked as a phlebotomist in the Atlanticare Clinical Lab in Ocean City until her retirement. After retirement, she began a new career working with Keller Williams Realty. She leaves to cherish her memory: her husband, James Spicer; sister, Linda Copeland Merrell; and a host of friends and loved ones. Funeral services will be 11AM, Friday, March 5, 2021, Praise Tabernacle, 2235 Ocean Heights Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, where friends may call from 10:30AM. Interment to follow in Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City where condolences may be left at greenidgefuneralhomes.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 5, 2021.