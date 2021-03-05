Menu
Deborah "Dc" Spicer
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City
301 Absecon Boulevard
Atlantic City, NJ
Spicer, Deborah "DC", - 64, of Pleasantville, is the daughter of the late Della and James Copeland. She transitioned from earthly life February 27, 2021. She had worked as a phlebotomist in the Atlanticare Clinical Lab in Ocean City until her retirement. After retirement, she began a new career working with Keller Williams Realty. She leaves to cherish her memory: her husband, James Spicer; sister, Linda Copeland Merrell; and a host of friends and loved ones. Funeral services will be 11AM, Friday, March 5, 2021, Praise Tabernacle, 2235 Ocean Heights Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, where friends may call from 10:30AM. Interment to follow in Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City where condolences may be left at greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Service
10:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc.
301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, NJ
Mar
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Praise Tabernacle
2235 Ocean Height Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City.
Dear James & Debbie's extended family, We have had the pleasure of meeting Debbie thru Atlanticare Labs and I was so sorry to hear that she had recently passed. Debbie was a light in our lives for sure. I am so so sorry for your loss. I know she had an express route to heaven as she was an earthly angel. May the good Lord bless you and keep you safe. With all of Our prayers . The Wilent Family
Lucy Wilent
March 25, 2021
My prayers go out to you and your family
Angie Morton
March 10, 2021
Offering my deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences. Praying for peace and comfort to James and family.
Renee Hill
March 7, 2021
James, I retired recently from armc. I worked in respiratory. We spoke often of your wife. I am deeply saddened for your loss.
Mary a kershner
March 6, 2021
Absent from the body and present with the Lord! Looking forward to seeing you again Debbie. My condolences to James and the rest of the family. I worked with Debbie at Atlanticare and was friends with her untill moving away from the area.
Cheryl Justin
March 5, 2021
So sorry to hear of this loss. Sending my prayers of peace and comfort to her family, friends and church home.
Connie Ray
March 5, 2021
With Sympathy and deepest Condolences
Treva Shannon
March 5, 2021
Great memories of her:) thank you for coming dad funeral (Paynter Vincent) and Debbie was great singer:) She is Rest In Peace
Michelle Vincent
March 5, 2021
