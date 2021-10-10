(Schuster) Amadei, Debra "Debbie" S., - 64, of Vineland, passed away on October 7, 2021 at Jefferson Health System in Washington Twp. She was a lifelong resident of Vineland and graduated Vineland High School in 1974. Debra married her high school sweetheart Bill Amadei; they were together for 30 years before Bill's passing. Debra worked for the Vineland Daily Journal as an ad representative for 35 plus years. She was a loving, caring mother and an amazing grandmother to her four grandsons. Debra loved going to the beach, going for rides out on the boat, taking rides out in the woods to go four wheeling with her grandsons, and sitting poolside "soaking up the sun." She loved yearly family vacations; it was something that she looked forward to as long as it had "sun". Debra also loved puppy snuggles from her four legged babies. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle M. Amadei; four grandsons, Dylan Sheppard, William, Ethan and Matthew Amadei; brothers, Carl Schuster (Andi) and Kurt Schuster; sister, Marlene Berti; stepfather, Clarence Potts; sister-in-law, Sandy Platoni; and brother-in-law, Michael Brown. Debra was predeceased by her husband, William J. Amadei; father, Carl Schuster; mother, Margaret Potts; son-in-law, Charles Amadei; brother, Steve Schuster; in-laws, Ruth and William Amadei; sister-in-law, Brenda Brown; and brother-in-law, Robert Platoni. Funeral home visitations will be held on Monday evening, October 11, 2021 from 6pm to 8pm and again on Tuesday morning from 9:15am to 10:15am at Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ. A funeral mass will be held Tuesday, October 12th at 11:00 am from Our Lady Of The Blessed Sacrament - Church Of St. Michael, 504 West Avenue, Minotola. Interment will follow in Our Lady Of Victories Cemetery, Landisville. Everyone is required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Debbie may be made to: South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 N. Delsea Drive, Vineland, NJ 08360 or to the charity of one's choice
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 10, 2021.