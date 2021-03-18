Sheehan (nee Constance), Debra, - 64, of Cape May, passed away on March 14, 2021 after a brave but brief fight with cancer. Debra was a dearly loved daughter, sister, wife, stepmom, grand mom, aunt, friend, mentor, teacher, actress, singer as well as a well-respected and cherished member of the Cape May community. Her bold and bright spirit is a loss to us all. Born in Hazleton, PA and graduated from West Hazleton High School in 1974 and thereafter attended the Eastman School of Music, Rochester, NY. At a very young age, Debra found her love of music which introduced her to Broadway musicals and the performing arts. She was also an accomplished pianist. She shared her gift of singing at various community and private events, and her passion for antiques never waned and was her hobby until the end. Debra loved life and supported her friends and family. She was dedicated and determined to make things happen. During her career as Executive Accounts Manager with Service Partners, she was recognized as a Peak Performer for Outstanding Sales Achievement. She is predeceased by her parents, John and Dorothy Constance; husband, Don Sheehan, and brother, Michael. Deb is dearly missed and forever loved by her family which includes her siblings, Carol (and Christopher) Anderson; Terry (and Terry) Constance and Carmella (and Tom) Warner; stepdaughters, Beth Quaraishi and Tara (and Jeff) Samaniego; granddaughters, Ava and Chloe; dear friend, Jerry Palermo, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She will always have a seat with her group of "Lucky Bone-r" friends, who along with the rest of her Cape May extended family will remember her for the humor, wit, charisma and charm with which she graced us all. Debra's walk-through viewing will be held on Monday (March 22nd) from 11am – 12noon in the Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington St., Cape May. Her funeral liturgy will follow at 12:30pm in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 525 Washington St., Cape May. For those unable to attend physically, the funeral liturgy in the church will be livestreamed. The livestream will be accessible at 12:20pm by clicking this link https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/70885998
Interment will follow and take place in the Cape May County Veterans Cem. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions suggested to Gilda's Club or Love of Linda. condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 18, 2021.