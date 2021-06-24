Menu
Deidre Rogers
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity Funeral Home Inc
414 S Main St
Pleasantville, NJ
Rogers, Deidre, - 75, of Absecon, Deidre Rogers aka "Dr. Dee" was born to her late parents, Harry and Dorothy Rogers on May 12, 1946 in Atlantic City N.J. She went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 13, 2021. She worked at Ceasar Palace Casino as a Security Officer, and later became a Sergeant, and eventually a Corrections Officer for Atlantic County. She was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Police (F.O.P). Deidre also studied and became a Notary of the Public, for the State of New Jersey. After retiring from the Department of Corrections, she enrolled in Jameson College and earned her Certification as an Ordained Minister in 1995. Deidre continued her studies and received her Doctor of Theology in 2001. She was a proud member of Graves Temple Church (C.O.G.I.C). Deidre is predeceased by her father and mother, Harry and Dorothy Rogers, sister Victoria Holland, brothers Lloyd Zelie, and Lance Rogers. She leaves to cherish her memories to her three loving children, Zona, Jaurvon Jr., and Casey, two beautiful sisters, Myrna Zelie, Carmelita Floyd, sister- in- law Barbara Russ-Rogers. The Viewing will be held on Friday, June 25th, 2021, from 9:00 to 11:00am at Faith Baptist Church, 829 Tilton Road, Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Service will follow at 11:00am, also at Faith Baptist Church. The service will also be streamed live on Faith Baptist Church Face Book page, and their website: https://www.fbc829.org
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Faith Baptist Church
829 Tilton Road, Pleasantville, NJ
Jun
25
Service
11:00a.m.
Faith Baptist Church
829 Tilton Road, Pleasantville, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to the family
Willie Williams
Work
June 25, 2021
To the family, you have my deepest sympathy prayers and blessings God bless you
Darnell MOODY
Friend
June 25, 2021
Condolences to her friends and family ! I was so blessed to get a chance to meet her. She was a beautiful person. Jay, Zona and Casey May god give you the strength to get through this difficult time in your lives. R.I.P Deidre!
Laura Cupeles
June 24, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Robert Britton
June 24, 2021
