Dianne, Jim and I cannot express how sorry we are that Del is not with you, however I know that while grieving you are also celebrating because Del is now with our Heavenly Father and enjoying an awesome reunion with your son and others who have gone before us. Who knows he may even have met my Brian. We love you and are praying for you. God cover you with His love and peace. Sharon and Jim

Sharon and Jim Whitmer December 16, 2020