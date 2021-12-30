Menu
Denise Clarice Clark
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Atlantic City High School
Clark, Denise Clarice (nee' Harmon), - 62, of Atlantic City, was called to Glory on Christmas evening, December 25, 2021. She was born June 26, 1959, in Atlantic City where she was raised and attended the local public schools and graduated Atlantic City High School in 1977. Denise was employed at Ocean Casino as a cook. She loved her family. She also enjoyed attending church, roller skating, knitting, and playing skee ball. Denise's caring, laughter and helping hands will be missed by the many she showered with her giving spirit. Denise is predeceased by: her father, Raymond Harmon, Sr.; siblings, Ramona, Cynthia, Melvina and Raymond Harmon, Jr. Denise leaves to cherish her precious memories: beloved husband, Rodney, son Franklin (Katlin); daughter, Janee; grandchildren, Aiden, Alya and Frankie; mother, Sylvia Harmon; siblings, Mark, Helen, Mary Ann and Donita; and a host of other beloved family and friends. Memorial services will be 3PM, Sunday, January 2, 2022, Saint Augustine's Episcopal Church, 1709 Arctic Avenue, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 2:30PM. COVID protocols will be in place. Masks are required as is social distancing. Arrangement entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Service
Seaside Crematory
559 US Route 9 South, Upper Township, NJ
Jan
2
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Saint Augustine's Episcopal Church
1709 Arctic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ

My condolences to the family. I enjoyed listening to her play the violin on many occasions at our church, St. Augustine´s Episcopal Church, prior to the pandemic. May she rest in heavenly peace.
Nastassia Davis
Other
February 16, 2022
Denise u will be miss Rest in heaven beautiful
Ronda Bing
Work
January 1, 2022
Our deepest sympathy to you and your family Rodney, your family are in our thoughts and prayers God bless him.
Laura & Martin Sotomayor
January 1, 2022
Mark, our sincere condolences you & family. May God bless and guide you through this moment, Denise rest now in heavenly peace.
Glenn Banfield
Friend
December 31, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Denise Hamilton
Friend
December 31, 2021
To my family sending my condolences and prayers. Blessings and love
Cecelia Coppin Jefferson
December 30, 2021
Sending our heartfelt condolences to Rodney and family. May God bless you all with the strength need during your loss
Muhammad & Sandra Ahmad
December 30, 2021
So sorry to hear of Denise´s passing. Although I had not seen her in sometime Denise was always a sweet spirited person. Always a pleasure to be in her company. May God give the family comfort during this difficult time. Gina (Cox) Murray
Gina Murray
School
December 30, 2021
