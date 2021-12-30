Clark, Denise Clarice (nee' Harmon), - 62, of Atlantic City, was called to Glory on Christmas evening, December 25, 2021. She was born June 26, 1959, in Atlantic City where she was raised and attended the local public schools and graduated Atlantic City High School in 1977. Denise was employed at Ocean Casino as a cook. She loved her family. She also enjoyed attending church, roller skating, knitting, and playing skee ball. Denise's caring, laughter and helping hands will be missed by the many she showered with her giving spirit. Denise is predeceased by: her father, Raymond Harmon, Sr.; siblings, Ramona, Cynthia, Melvina and Raymond Harmon, Jr. Denise leaves to cherish her precious memories: beloved husband, Rodney, son Franklin (Katlin); daughter, Janee; grandchildren, Aiden, Alya and Frankie; mother, Sylvia Harmon; siblings, Mark, Helen, Mary Ann and Donita; and a host of other beloved family and friends. Memorial services will be 3PM, Sunday, January 2, 2022, Saint Augustine's Episcopal Church, 1709 Arctic Avenue, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 2:30PM. COVID protocols will be in place. Masks are required as is social distancing. Arrangement entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at greenidgefuneralhomes.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 30, 2021.