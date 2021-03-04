I wish to express my condolences to the family of Dennis King, we bowled together for 5 years during the 1980´s weekly. He was a great guy and a good friend, my daughter said regularly that he asked how I was doing after I moved to Sewell NJ in 1989. My EX-Wife just informed me on Sunday March 13th, I am sad that I found out after his viewing because I would have attended. He touched the lives of many people through his business and also in his personal life, he will be missed.

Joseph A Torres March 16, 2021