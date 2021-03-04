Menu
Dennis S. King
Northampton Area High School
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
211 E. Great Creek Road
Galloway, NJ
King, Dennis S., - 75, of Egg Harbor Twp., died Monday, March 1, 2021. He was the loving husband of Jill M. Miles, with whom he spent the past 27 years. Born in Northampton, PA, Dennis was the son of the late Stephen (Kiroly) King and Margaret (Rozsa) King. Following his graduation from Northampton High School, he served in the Army in Germany. Upon his discharge, he entered the jewelry business, eventually owning his own store, Exclusive Jewelers, located in Egg Harbor Twp., which he owned for over 40 years until his death. His easy-going personality netted him many lifelong friends, especially those that engaged in his passionate following of the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies. In addition to his wife, Jill; he is survived by his son, Stephen (Jodi) Hall, stepson, Robert "BJ" Miles, and stepdaughter, Nicole M. (Robert) Acchione, and nine grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Margaret Dunay Wellen and nieces Debbie Pearson and Diane Dunay. Predeceased include his much-loved nephews, Dean and Daryl Dunay. A gathering will be held on Sunday, March 7th from 10am-12pm at the Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 East Great Creek Rd., Galloway, NJ. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "The Rotary Club of Somers Point, Scholarship Fund," c/o The Doc's Place, 646 Bay Ave., Somers Point, NJ 08244.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 4, 2021.
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
Worked with Dennis at Jewelcor. We spent some time working together. He was a nice man and loved his work. Sorry to see he passed. RIP.
Steve Hydock
Work
December 2, 2021
I wish to express my condolences to the family of Dennis King, we bowled together for 5 years during the 1980´s weekly. He was a great guy and a good friend, my daughter said regularly that he asked how I was doing after I moved to Sewell NJ in 1989. My EX-Wife just informed me on Sunday March 13th, I am sad that I found out after his viewing because I would have attended. He touched the lives of many people through his business and also in his personal life, he will be missed.
Joseph A Torres
March 16, 2021
Steve, we are deeply saddened by the news of the loss of your father. Although no longer with you in body, know that by keeping the love and memories of your dad alive in your heart, that he will always be with you in spirit.
Bill and Tami Lintner
March 7, 2021
I wish to express my condolences to the family of Dennis King. Dennis knew my husband and I as we would frequently go to Exclusive Jewelers for jewelry repair and to buy personal gifts for ourselves or family. Rest in peace Dennis.
Sue Mulry
March 7, 2021
Sir,
Thank You for Your service to our country.

God Bless You!
God be with your family!

Sincerely,
A Grateful US Citizen
March 7, 2021
Sorry to hear Dennis passing away. The last time I saw him was at Eddie Weiss funeral. Eddie and Dennis and I were friends in high school. Will miss him.
Frank Ross
Classmate
March 6, 2021
Jill, so sorry to hear of Dennis's passing you are in our thoughts and prayers
Susan and Charlie Biscieglia
March 5, 2021
My deepest sympathy in the loss of Dennis. He was a good man who I will miss. My husband & I purchased a lot of jewerly from him. He will be missed by all.
Barbara Reilly
March 5, 2021
Knew Dennis in our youth in Northampton. He was always a caring soft spoken gentlemen. He enjoyed his summer at the pool in Northampton. May he rest in peace and may his memory be eternal
A former friend
Classmate
March 5, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Dennis' passing. I purchased many beautiful jewelry pieces. I have known Dennis from the mid 1980's and Dennis was a very kind and gentle person. Rest in peace Dennis!
Sandy Cipollone
March 4, 2021
Stephen Hall
Son
March 4, 2021
Jill, our prayers n love are with you...what a a wonderful, kind man and a wonderful Pop Pop Dennis was.
Michael and Debbie Martin
March 4, 2021
Love you Pop Pop Dennis always
Anthony and Alexandra
March 4, 2021
Jill, we are so sorry to hear about Dennis. He was such a lovely person. You and your family are in our prayers. Jim and Mary Simpson
Jim and Mary Simpson
March 4, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about the loss of Dennis. He was a caring and wonderful person. When I first moved to Atlantic County I needed to have a piece of jewelry made, he did such a great job, that years later when I was getting married, we had him make my engagement ring.. Dennis will be missed
Janet Taylor
March 4, 2021
I knew "Kingy" and the Dunays growing up in Northampton. In fact I got my wifes engagement and our wedding rings from him when he worked at Gordon Jeweler. A likeable guy. RIP Kingy!
Barry Stopay
Acquaintance
March 4, 2021

Dennis was a childhood friend when we went to OLH school. Spent alot of time at his home and his Mother always invited me to join them for meals. He was a good and very kind friend. I often thought about where he went after high school.
Now I know. My heartfelt sorrow to his family.
May he rest is peace.
Bill Almond
Bill Almond
Friend
March 4, 2021
I knew Dennis from 7th grade on--we hunted bugs together in th grade for a school project & a gang of us still riding bikes at that young age spent many summer days at the Northampton pool & playground. Last time I saw him was at our 25th class reunion. He was such a good & polite person. MY deepest sorrows to his family & may he rest in peace.
Sandra Smith Thomas
Friend
March 4, 2021
Thank you for your service to our country.

Rest In Peace.
March 4, 2021
