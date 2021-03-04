King, Dennis S., - 75, of Egg Harbor Twp., died Monday, March 1, 2021. He was the loving husband of Jill M. Miles, with whom he spent the past 27 years. Born in Northampton, PA, Dennis was the son of the late Stephen (Kiroly) King and Margaret (Rozsa) King. Following his graduation from Northampton High School, he served in the Army in Germany. Upon his discharge, he entered the jewelry business, eventually owning his own store, Exclusive Jewelers, located in Egg Harbor Twp., which he owned for over 40 years until his death. His easy-going personality netted him many lifelong friends, especially those that engaged in his passionate following of the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies. In addition to his wife, Jill; he is survived by his son, Stephen (Jodi) Hall, stepson, Robert "BJ" Miles, and stepdaughter, Nicole M. (Robert) Acchione, and nine grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Margaret Dunay Wellen and nieces Debbie Pearson and Diane Dunay. Predeceased include his much-loved nephews, Dean and Daryl Dunay. A gathering will be held on Sunday, March 7th from 10am-12pm at the Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 East Great Creek Rd., Galloway, NJ. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "The Rotary Club of Somers Point, Scholarship Fund," c/o The Doc's Place, 646 Bay Ave., Somers Point, NJ 08244.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 4, 2021.