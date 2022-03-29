Meighan, Dennis Howard, Jr., - 66, of Absecon, NJ, a character of epic proportions, passed away peacefully in Atlanticare Regional Medical Center on March 23 2022 surrounded by his children. Denny was born on November 17 of 1955 in Atlantic City, NJ to Rhoda and Dennis Meighan. He mastered tile setting, but was a jack of all trades at heart. He didn't hesitate to help build a roof or stray from building a go-cart from scrap if the mood struck him. He was a believer in work hard, play harder and was a lover of all things outdoors, especially spending time on his boat to go fishing and clamming with his family. He spent much time golfing with his family and friends. Denny is preceded in death by his mother, Rhoda Ray Martin Meighan, father, Dennis "Sonny" Howard Meighan Sr., and his eldest son, Dennis "Little D" Howard Meighan III. He is survived by his son Teale M. Meighan, his daughters Dawnette "Boo" D. Meighan, Rhoda "Roo" C. Meighan and his son, Tyler "Ty" J. Meighan, including eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, as well as Beth Anne Stasuk, Michele Curlott and Penny Meighan, his three loving sisters and many nieces and nephews. Denny will be especially remembered for his love of music. He delighted in singing, dragging you up to do karaoke with him and dancing. He very much followed in his father's footsteps and was a "silly SOB" who always knew how to lighten the mood and make people laugh, his personality was infectious and wherever he went smiles spread. Denny Meighan was not a man without his demons, but in spite of that he still made the best of every second he had on this Earth. He was a great friend and a loving brother and father. He often said that he would live forever and if it was going to be anyone, it would have been him. Unfortunately, death is unyielding, just like the memories that anyone who has ever met Denny can attest to. He always left an impression and was an unstoppable force right til the end. With every memory created, he will live forever just as he said he would, perhaps not in life, but always in hearts and minds. He will be sorely missed by many, but take solace in knowing he lived his life how he wanted and loved every moment. May his soul finally find rest, cause Lord knows he wasn't sleeping otherwise. Arrangements entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Galloway 609-641-0001 (wimbergfuneralhome.com
).
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 29, 2022.