Painter, Dennis, - 59, of Port Republic, We celebrate the friendly and generous life of Dennis Painter who left this world on September 29th. Dennis was born August 24, 1962 to Butch and Rosemary Painter. He is predeceased by his father and his sister Karen. Dennis was a longtime resident of Port Republic, NJ. A graduate of Absegami High School, Dennis's life was devoted to carrying on his family's legacy, owning and managing Zeus Sporting Goods for many years. Dennis embraced a life of laughs, good times and frivolity. A man who knew what he enjoyed, he celebrated and surrounded himself with happy, nostalgic and familiar memories, always up for a good seafood meal full of stories, jokes and a few tall tales. He was most comfortable by the sea, cherishing his vacation time in his beloved Sea Isle City, enjoying bike rides along the beach, browsing antique and local shops or making breakfast for his guests at sunrise. Dennis was at home surrounded by nature. He had a multitude of cats over his life, his bird and other woodland creatures, who were welcomed visitors to his house. A true lover of all animals. His loved ones will pay tribute to his life at one of his favorite haunts, Crabby's Seafood Restaurant, Mays Landing, NJ, Sunday, October 17th at 2 P.M. and invite all well-wishers to join in remembering and celebrating a true character. Donations can be made in his name to Lonely Grey Rescue - 74 Strawberry Hill Ave Woodbridge NJ 07095. Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 10, 2021.