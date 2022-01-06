Ritondo, Dennis, - 70, of Ventnor, Dennis T. Ritondo Passed away on November 24, 2021. Dennis was a devout husband and loving father. He devoted his life to his twin boys Nicholas and Anthony and could often be seen riding bikes, fishing, at the beach, or picking up their favorite pizza at Tony's Baltimore Grill. Dennis was a true lover of dogs, especially Doberman Pinchers. there was Schultz, Dino, Pluto, And Jona all his favorites. In his earlier years, Dennis worked for Ben Stafford stables and was a true lover of Harness Horses, Watching him drive in the sulky early mornings was thrilling. Dennis took great pleasure in hunting, fishing, and boating with his dad and three brothers. Dennis was loved by all that knew him, he had a nice word to say about everyone and had many close friends at the shore and in Phila. He was a phenomenal cook and previously owned a top-notch restaurant called Marco Polo in South Phila. He is predeceased by his father Anthony and his mother Florence Ritondo. He is survived by his wife Donna and their beloved sons Nicholas and Anthony; he is also survived by his daughter Kristen, brothers Robert, Steven, and Richard, and several nieces and nephews all of who loved him and will miss him very much. A Mass celeberating Dennis' life will be held at St James Church in Ventnor on Wednesday, Jan. 12th at 10AM, a graveside service will immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing, family and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, a tribute donation to www.autismnj.org
in Dennis' name would greatly be appreciated; acknowledgments may be sent to Steven and Richard Ritondo at [email protected]
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Jan. 6 to Jan. 11, 2022.