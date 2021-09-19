Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dennis Allen Scardilli
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Parsels Funeral Home
324 New Jersey Ave
Absecon, NJ
Scardilli, Dennis Allen, - In loving memory of Dennis Allen Scardilli, we are saddened to announce his passing on September 10, 2021. A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. Born in Iselin, NJ, he grew up in Absecon, NJ. He was a solo Attorney for the last 15 years. He was a veteran with the US Army, serving in the ROTC from 1973 to 1992, retiring with the rank of Major. Dennis's education includes J.D., Widener University School of Law, Wilmington, DE (2000), a Master of Urban Planning, New York University Graduate School of Public Administration, NY, NY (1982), and a B.A. in Speech (Communications), Wheaton College, Wheaton, IL (1971). In his free time, he enjoyed reading the Bible and discussing politics. Dennis is predeceased by his daughter, Caralena Scardilli; his sister, Deb Scardilli; and his mother and father, Ethel and Joseph Scardilli. He is survived by his wife, Patti Scardilli; his granddaughter, Autumn Henson; his step-daughter, Summer Henson; his nephews, Addison and TJ Wead, TJ's wife, Maggie, and their son, AJ; his brother-in-law, Tim Wead; his cousins, Susan Waldman and her husband, David, Patty Scardilli and Eddy Scardelli; and a second cousin Mary Ellen Dolan. A Celebration of Life will be at Beacon Church 420 6th Ave, Galloway, NJ 08205 on Thursday, September 23, 2021, with a gathering from 6:00PM to 7:30PM and service beginning at 7:30. The burial service will follow the next morning, Friday, September 24, 2021, at 11:00 AM and will take place at Absecon Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 208 New Jersey Ave., Absecon, NJ 08201. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beacon Church. Online condolences may be placed at www.parselsfh.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Beacon Church
420 6th Ave, Galloway, NJ
Sep
24
Burial
11:00a.m.
Absecon Presbyterian Church Cemetery
208 New Jersey Ave., Absecon, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Parsels Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Parsels Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
Deepest sympathies Patti and family .
Nancy
Work
January 10, 2022
Patti, so sorry to hear about Dennis´ passing. Your in-laws Joe and Ethel were longtime neighbors to my My parents Bill and Mary Jones.
Eileen Jones Charest
October 23, 2021
I'm so saddened to hear of Dennis passing. We were good friends from Greentree Church. He was such a great daddy to Cara, a loving son and man of God. Patti, we only met once but I offer you my heartfelt condolences and prayers. He'll be missed.
Lisanne Polisano
October 10, 2021
So very sorry to see this. I was so fond of his parents and sister, Debbie. Rip
Linda Mastro Sande
Friend
September 30, 2021
May God Bless and Keep Our Brother Dennis. We were friends, classmates, and neighbors in the 1960s.
Thomas Clark
School
September 26, 2021
Deepest condolences for you & Autumn and all the family. We will always treasure the recent time with had with all of you.
Robert & Janet Holz
September 20, 2021
My deepest sympathy to your family. Dennis was a well respected attorney and appraiser.
Michael Ehrenberg
September 20, 2021
Wishing all of the Scardilli family my sincere condolences. Remembering him from Class of 1967.
Irene (McClaren) Romero
School
September 19, 2021
My Dears Patti and Autumn, it is with a heavy heart that I offer my condolences and prayers for you and your family. I am so sorry I cannot attend Dennis' celebration; we will be at a conference in Florida on this date but my prayers cover you. Please let Autumn know I am praying for her. love you, Elaine
Elaine Santo
Friend
September 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results