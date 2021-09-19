Scardilli, Dennis Allen, - In loving memory of Dennis Allen Scardilli, we are saddened to announce his passing on September 10, 2021. A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. Born in Iselin, NJ, he grew up in Absecon, NJ. He was a solo Attorney for the last 15 years. He was a veteran with the US Army, serving in the ROTC from 1973 to 1992, retiring with the rank of Major. Dennis's education includes J.D., Widener University School of Law, Wilmington, DE (2000), a Master of Urban Planning, New York University Graduate School of Public Administration, NY, NY (1982), and a B.A. in Speech (Communications), Wheaton College, Wheaton, IL (1971). In his free time, he enjoyed reading the Bible and discussing politics. Dennis is predeceased by his daughter, Caralena Scardilli; his sister, Deb Scardilli; and his mother and father, Ethel and Joseph Scardilli. He is survived by his wife, Patti Scardilli; his granddaughter, Autumn Henson; his step-daughter, Summer Henson; his nephews, Addison and TJ Wead, TJ's wife, Maggie, and their son, AJ; his brother-in-law, Tim Wead; his cousins, Susan Waldman and her husband, David, Patty Scardilli and Eddy Scardelli; and a second cousin Mary Ellen Dolan. A Celebration of Life will be at Beacon Church 420 6th Ave, Galloway, NJ 08205 on Thursday, September 23, 2021, with a gathering from 6:00PM to 7:30PM and service beginning at 7:30. The burial service will follow the next morning, Friday, September 24, 2021, at 11:00 AM and will take place at Absecon Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 208 New Jersey Ave., Absecon, NJ 08201. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beacon Church. Online condolences may be placed at www.parselsfh.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 19, 2021.