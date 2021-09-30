Throckmorton, Dennis, - 76, of Bradenton, FL, passed away on September 26, 2021. He was born on March 14, 1945 in Atlantic City, NJ. He graduated from Atlantic City High School and Glassboro State College. He was a teacher in the Egg Harbor Township School District and also served as the director of Community Education. He is survived by his daughter Tara Flaherty (Kevin), son Kevin Throckmorton (Christine), and granddaughter Genevieve. He was predeceased by his parents James and Mary Throckmorton, and his brother Jimmy. He enjoyed boating, fishing, and watching sports. Denny was fun to be around and will be missed by family and friends. Visitation will be at Lowenstein-Saraceno Funeral Home, 58 South New York Road in Galloway from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday, October 1 with a service at 7:00 pm. Burial will be private.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 30, 2021.