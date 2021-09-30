Menu
Dennis Throckmorton
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Atlantic City High School
FUNERAL HOME
Lowenstein-Saraceno Funeral Home - Galloway
58 South New York Road
Galloway, NJ
Throckmorton, Dennis, - 76, of Bradenton, FL, passed away on September 26, 2021. He was born on March 14, 1945 in Atlantic City, NJ. He graduated from Atlantic City High School and Glassboro State College. He was a teacher in the Egg Harbor Township School District and also served as the director of Community Education. He is survived by his daughter Tara Flaherty (Kevin), son Kevin Throckmorton (Christine), and granddaughter Genevieve. He was predeceased by his parents James and Mary Throckmorton, and his brother Jimmy. He enjoyed boating, fishing, and watching sports. Denny was fun to be around and will be missed by family and friends. Visitation will be at Lowenstein-Saraceno Funeral Home, 58 South New York Road in Galloway from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday, October 1 with a service at 7:00 pm. Burial will be private.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lowenstein-Saraceno Funeral Home - Galloway
58 South New York Road, Galloway, NJ
Lowenstein-Saraceno Funeral Home - Galloway
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Great teacher safety patrol leader
Eric Schloss
October 2, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Ginny Capozzoli Smith
Friend
September 30, 2021
Dennis, you will be missed by all of us as you are a part that can´t be replaced. Rest In Peace OUR FRIEND, 63.
Wayne Reider, President Class of63
School
September 30, 2021
