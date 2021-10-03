Andes, Derien Romaric, - 86, of Pleasantville, passed away suddenly on September 20, 2021 at AtlanticCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus. He was 86 years old. Derien was born on December 8, 1934 in Cleveland, OH, grew up in Washington, DC, served two years in the Army, and graduated from Catholic University of America. He married his beloved wife, Sheila Glynn, in Scotch Plains, NJ on June 13, 1970, and they settled down in Pleasantville, New Jersey to raise a family. Derien worked at Stockton State College from 1978 until he retired after 20 years and he and Sheila spent their retirements traveling to destinations such as Alaska and Paris, until Sheila's death from colon cancer in 2004. After Sheila's death, Derien continued to travel with his dearest and oldest friend since grade school, Ed Neumeyer of Bradenton, FL. Together they went to places such as London, Germany, and the Caribbean and constantly returned from their latest trip already planning their next one. Derien was active in community theater, he coached and served on the board for the Pleasantville Little League and Babe Ruth teams, and he sang in multiple choruses and choirs throughout the region. Derien also devoted much of his time to his genealogical research – constantly traveling to archives and libraries in search of information about his family's ancestors. Above all, he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sheila, his brother, Paul, and his sister, Barbara. He is survived by his daughter Kathy (Andes) Murphy, sons Bill and Chris Andes, son-in-law Paul Murphy, daughters-in-law Renee (Convery) Andes and Patti (Forte) Andes, and his five precious grandchildren – Max, Rudy, Lucy, Paige, and Charlie. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 am on Friday, October 8, 2021 at the Church of St. Marks and All Saints Episcopal Church in Galloway Township, NJ, followed by funeral services at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Sheila and Derien Andes to AtlantiCare Hospice, where Sheila worked for over 20 years until she became a patient, and where Derien volunteered for many years. Donations can be sent to AtlantiCare Hospice, 6550 Delilah Road, Suite 210, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234.